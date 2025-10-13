Turns Out Gilmore Girls Wasn’t All Coffee and Coziness

Gilmore Girls is marking its 25th anniversary this year, and watching the show is still like wrapping yourself in a warm, cozy blanket. But while the sweet world of Stars Hollow and its kooky cast of characters may always feel effortless to us, it was anything but relaxed behind the scenes.

The show’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, says that Gilmore Girls’ signature rapid-fire rhythm of fast dialogue, overlapping chatter, and long takes not only required a lot of effort but also created a high-stress environment for everyone involved.

“We were all in a panic constantly, so there was no cozy vibe at all,” she recalled in a recent interview with THR. “It was very frantic. We were shooting 80 pages in eight days, so 10 pages a day with no hiatuses and no breaks, and we were doing 22 episodes. I don’t know how we did it.”

With limited time and budget, every scene had to count. “We had so little time and so little money that by Christmas, when I think we would get a week off, Lauren and Alexis’ eyes were so huge for lack of sleep and from the constant workload that I kind of thought they were going to kill me,” she admitted.