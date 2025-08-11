How The 40-Year-Old Virgin Revitalized the Studio Comedy

Just as dated are the day to day operations of his job, a big box store modeled on Circuit City (remember them?). Clueless customers wander in to get advice from salesmen, most prominently Jay (Romany Malco) and David (Paul Rudd), who extol the virtues of DVD players and mini-DV cams. In the stock room where Andy works with Cal (Seth Rogen), we see stickers hocking Monster Cables, the $40 HDMI cords that Circuit City and Best Buy sold to unsuspecting customers buying their first 480p television.

But The 40-Year-Old Virgin really shows its age when the four leads get together at a card game and discuss their sexual exploits. To be sure, the content of the conversation certainly stands out. It’s hard to imagine any modern movie or show devoting several minutes to a bunch of straight guys detailing the qualities of women’s breasts. But even more striking is the way the conversation unfolds, clearly off-book and consisting of nothing but ad-libbed riffs. From Andy cluelessly likening a breast to bag of sand to Jay unironically taking ownership over Andy’s member, the conversation feels more like the result of funny guys hanging out than the work of a craftsman.

Which is, of course, the point, as director Judd Apatow (who shares a screenwriting credit with Carell) fills the movie with similar scenes. A speed dating sequence allows Mindy Kaling (in her first film appearance), Mo Collins, and Gillian Vigman to get in on the fun, doing their own bits as women forced to interact with these loser guys. Jane Lynch, already a veteran of Christopher Guest movies, appears as the boys’ manager and lovingly reminisces about an inappropriate relationship she had as a teen.

But the most famous improvised sequence is also the most painful. That’s when the hirsute Carell actually gets his chest waxed on screen. While there’s some Jackass-style laughs to be had to see the hair ripped from Carell’s body while Rogen, Malco, and Rudd chuckle on the sidelines, the true humor comes from the random lines that Andy shouts. The usually kind Andy begins screaming obscenities at the technician and, in one oft-quoted bit, just blurts the name “Kelly Clarkson.”

Physically demanding though the scene may be, it’s a far cry from even the expertly crafted slapstick comedies that made Keystone Studios a sensation a century earlier. And yet, The 40-Year-Old Virgin was a mega-hit, earning $177.4 million on a $26 million budget and making improv the king of comedy in the 2000s.

Riffing Around the Pop Culture Landscape

Thanks to the success of The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Hollywood studios embraced what would be called “Apatow comedies.” After The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Apatow directed Knocked Up in 2007, Funny People in 2009, and This Is 40 in 2012, all hit comedies with ensemble casts of familiar faces, emotional stories about monogamy and the nuclear family, and lots of improv scenes.