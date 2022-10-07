Ghosts Season 2: Why Danielle Pinnock Wants a Twin Sister for Alberta

Ragtime, just because it was close to that era, all of the dancing and the brilliant songs. I think without question Ragtime would probably be her favorite musical. It’s also one of my favorite musicals because it was the first musical I was cast in when I got to Temple University for college, and my cousin is now starring in it right now at Bergen County Players, so it’s a musical each new generation is introduced to.

In “Alberta’s Podcast” the audience sees Pete reacting to the new information about Alberta’s past revealed in the episode. Does Alberta see Pete’s reaction or is she more focused on the situation at hand?

I think she definitely does. In this episode and throughout the season, they have a really interesting relationship. I think the thing that keeps Alberta a little hesitant in terms of going all in for Pete is that she’s dated bad boys in the past. She’s dated these bootleggers. She’s possibly murdered some folks as well. She had a very exciting life, and Pete is a nice guy. I think it’s going to take a little getting used to for her, but I don’t think that it’s far-fetched. I think maybe something will happen. We’ll see. But I have to say working with Richie Moriarty has been such a dream come true because he’s such an incredible actor, and being able to do these scenes with him has just been such a joy.

Season two has not wrapped yet but what is your favorite moment from filming so far?

To be honest, I have to say there are two favorite scenes. One is the flashback scene in “Alberta’s Podcast” where she gets back into the club with her audience. I got to change costumes, which was great. I thought I looked absolutely fabulous. Shout out to our wardrobe and costuming team as they are incredible! Being able to see an audience and hear them cheer and clap and to be around the other dancers, it really gave me a better sense as to why Alberta is the way she is. Can you imagine going on tour and feeling like the 1920s Beyonce all the time and having people just throw themselves at you? I was like, of course, this woman is a diva. I just love that.

We’re filming an episode right now and I can’t talk too much about it, but my favorite thing about it is that Matthew Cherry, the Oscar winner for Hair Love is directing, and being able to work with him has been such a dream come true. I’ve been a huge fan of his for some time now. Cherry is our first Black director that’s worked on the show. I haven’t worked with many Black directors in my career. Anytime you go to work and see someone that looks like you, you feel just even more cared for and loved. He really, truly is the homie. I just love working with him and I can’t wait for audiences to see his episodes because they’re absolutely fantastic.