Gen V Episode 6 Release Time and Season Recap
Here's everything you need to know before diving into Gen V episode 6, including when and where to watch.
This article contains spoilers for Gen V through episode 5.
And just like that, we’re in the homestretch of The Boys‘ first spinoff Gen V. With only eight episodes in total, the upcoming episode six makes the beginning of the end for this story about the young supes at Godolkin University.
In true Boys fashion, things have been quite violent so far with the self-immolation of Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger) kicking off a mystery for our heroes Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Emma (Lizze Broadway), Cate (Maddie Phillips), Andre (Chance Perdomo), and Sam (Asa Germann) to solve. If that weren’t harrowing enough, episode 5 revealed the culprit of the gang’s memory issues and even set up the surprise return of a beloved Boys character in the form of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy.
When and Where Will Gen V Episode 6 Be Available to Watch?
Even though the series was originally scheduled to premiere new episodes on Fridays, Prime Video has been dropping all episodes the night before at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT for U.S. subscribers. Truly, Gen V‘s actual release time is one of the worst kept secrets in streaming. As such, episode 6 of Gen V is officially scheduled to come out on Friday Oct. 20, but will likely be released early on Thursday Oct. 19 at the time listed above.
Gen V Episode 5 Recap
As a superhero satire set on a college campus, Gen V naturally likes to use some age-appropriate storytelling tropes. That means that episode 5 is the “hangover” episode! It turns out that the sharp cut to black at the end of episode 4 wasn’t a mere editing mistake as Marie, Cate, Andre, and Emma suddenly wake up in “Welcome to the Monster Club” the morning after a party with no recollection of what happened the night before. Hell, they can’t even really figure out what’s happened in the past week.
After a non-memory-wiped Sam arrives at the party and starts talking about The Woods to Marie and Emma’s confusion, the gang gets to work investigating their memory loss. Understandably, they think the most likely culprit for their condition is the telepath Rufus (Alexander Calvert) as Marie did explode his penis and all. Marie and Jordan continue their burgeoning romantic connection on the search.
Eventually, Marie notices something strange in her neck using her blood powers. She extracts it and discovers it’s a tracker. She wants to impart this information to Cate but Cate responds by wiping Marie’s memory again. Yes, it was our old friend Cate who was behind this dastardly act, not Rufus! Later on, Cate confers with Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) who says that Cate is a true hero for protecting her friends from the truth. Sam even confirms to Emma that Cate wiped Luke’s memory previously. Speaking of Sam, he spends the episode back at his drive-in hideout and kills a whole bunch of armed soldiers (who he hallucinates to be puppets) in a spectacularly violent fashion.
By episode’s end, the gang knows the truth about Cate and she tearfully apologizes and restores Andre’s memories that she had previously removed. It’s going to be tough for Cate to gain the trust of her friends back. We’ll see how she goes about it (and how Soldier Boy of all people factors in) in episode 6.