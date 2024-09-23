From Season 3 Teases a Dark Twist for Tabitha

Things only get weirder during Tabitha’s interaction with a priest who also seems to know too much. When Tabitha mentions that her child (Thomas) died when falling off a changing table, the priest asks, “What was his name?” – despite her never saying it was a boy. The priest encouraged Tabitha to open Victor’s lunchbox, which confirmed his full name as Victor Kavanaugh and sent her to his original home. As no one else interacts with the priest, it’s possible that he’s a figment of Tabitha’s imagination, like Father Khatri (Shaun Majumder) appears to be with Boyd (Harold Perrineau), or he could also be connected to the Fromville mystery.

The final piece of the puzzle comes in the form of Victor’s father, who Tabby tracks down at what we assume is Victor’s childhood home. It’s implied that Victor spent years on his own after the night the “bad things” happened and his mother and sister were seemingly killed, although there’s never been a mention of his father before. Some think that Victor’s sister might still be alive, so did she also escape via the lighthouse and is living in Camden? As the Matthews family was on a road trip to Yellowstone Park before they first became trapped in the town, we know that potentially escaping through the lighthouse method doesn’t put you back where you were. Victor’s mythos is one of the show’s most interesting aspects, so we expect his past to play an important part.

But what does this all mean for Tabitha? A behind-the-scenes photo from season 2 showed that she was on Level 2 of the hospital, which fed theories that she has ‘leveled up’ to a new part of the Fromville world. When it comes to the season 3 premiere, she’s on Level 12 of the hospital, suggesting that it might’ve been changed to keep some big reveal a secret. There’s been plenty of talk from Ethan about going on quests, so there’s the idea that this is the next part of Tabitha’s. The Boy in White told her, “This is the only way” before shoving her from the lighthouse, but if she escaped, there would be no reason for him to keep appearing to her. Also, remember that when Jim (Eion Bailey) came across the chained man known as Marvin in season 2, he said that there were places worse than the town.

The theories keep flowing, with others maintaining that Tabby’s call with her mother confirms that she’s escaped. The person on the other end of the phone seemed like the real deal, who also said the police were actively looking for the family (suggesting not much time had passed). As we’ve seen with the manifestation of Boyd’s deceased wife, Abby, this could be another trick from the evil entities. Even though creating a whole new world of characters would be an upgrade from the few monsters we’ve seen in the town, we’ll be looking out for more clues that Camden isn’t the safe haven Tabby thinks it is. Even if Tabitha has escaped Fromville, we imagine something will soon lure her back, akin to Lost’s iconic “We have to go back.”