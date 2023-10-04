Found Episode 1 Review: A Crime Drama Tries to Stand Out

This Found review contains spoilers.

Let’s be honest, there is an abundance of crime dramas right now and it’s beginning to get harder and harder to get creative with the genre. NBC alone is home to both Chicago Wednesdays and Law & Order Thursdays, but this fall season, they’re adding a new series to the lineup on Tuesday nights and it’s a definite standout.

Led by Shanola Hampton, who produces and stars as public relations specialist Gabi Mosely, Found puts the focus on missing people of color, who are often never given the spotlight they deserve in the media and our society until they are, unfortunately, forgotten. With more than 600,000 people reported missing in the United States any given year, this show reminds us that each one is a human being with a story and loved ones. Considering all of the horrific things we see on the news daily, it’s easy to feel numb to these issues but this show revives the passion for justice when it comes to such an important cause.

In episode 1, we discover that Gabi has this passion and drive because she was one of the forgotten ones when she was younger until she managed to escape in order to save a little girl, who was also taken. We see flashbacks of her time in captivity with Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and viewers will no doubt find out more about her past as the show goes on, but we do know that Sir was gone by the time the police arrived at the scene and was still out there, which meant Gabi couldn’t find peace even after she made it out. She now has a crisis management firm, which includes PR specialists, lawyers, tech experts, and private investigators to make sure there is always someone searching for those overlooked by our flawed system. That experience and everything she’s been through make her the perfect character to be front and center of this story.