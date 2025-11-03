Finn Jones Seems to Be Teasing an Iron Fist Return, but Fan Reaction Is Mixed

It looks like Finn Jones, who played Danny Rand in Netflix’s underwhelming Iron Fist series, may be quietly hinting at a return to the role. In a recent Instagram story, Jones posted a photo outside a Taekwondo dojo.

Though this could simply be viewed as an innocuous image, fans are naturally speculating whether Jones is preparing to step back into action. After all, the dojo post comes amid renewed interest in bringing former Defenders characters back into the Marvel fold – why wouldn’t Iron Fist be an option?

Finn Jones is seemingly teasing his return as Iron Fist in the #MCU. pic.twitter.com/ZZgGkNGXDz — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) October 31, 2025

Well, it’s complicated. Unlike Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher, Netflix’s Iron Fist series did not get great reviews, particularly in its first season. Season 2 was a marked improvement, but at that point, Iron Fist felt like the least-loved Defender on TV.

Earlier this year, Jones had some rather pointed remarks about that: “I’m very aware of the critiques of the character and my role in it… Give me a f*—ing chance, man. I’m here, and I’m ready, and I wanna prove people wrong.”