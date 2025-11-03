Finn Jones Seems to Be Teasing an Iron Fist Return, but Fan Reaction Is Mixed
Marvel fans aren't sure if Iron Fist needs an MCU comeback.
It looks like Finn Jones, who played Danny Rand in Netflix’s underwhelming Iron Fist series, may be quietly hinting at a return to the role. In a recent Instagram story, Jones posted a photo outside a Taekwondo dojo.
Though this could simply be viewed as an innocuous image, fans are naturally speculating whether Jones is preparing to step back into action. After all, the dojo post comes amid renewed interest in bringing former Defenders characters back into the Marvel fold – why wouldn’t Iron Fist be an option?
Well, it’s complicated. Unlike Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher, Netflix’s Iron Fist series did not get great reviews, particularly in its first season. Season 2 was a marked improvement, but at that point, Iron Fist felt like the least-loved Defender on TV.
Earlier this year, Jones had some rather pointed remarks about that: “I’m very aware of the critiques of the character and my role in it… Give me a f*—ing chance, man. I’m here, and I’m ready, and I wanna prove people wrong.”
Despite the actor’s plea, fan reaction has been mixed since his post, with some landing on the “oh hell no” side of things, while others have been more supportive.
“I would actually be so down for this,” one posted on X. “The entire time watching Iron Fist my thoughts were always ‘The writing is awful’ I never once thought Finn Jones was the issue especially knowing the conditions. He asked to have more time to learn the techniques and the character better.”
We could view Iron Fist’s recent appearance in Marvel’s animated anthology series Eyes of Wakanda as a soft MCU relaunch for the character. Although this version was Jorani, an Iron Fist from 1400 AD in China, it certainly led some fans to believe that Marvel was open to more, coming seven years after the character’s solo TV show was canceled.
Iron Fist has long been part of Marvel Comics mythology, and he’s still beloved by many, despite his mishandled TV series. That dojo photo could be a genuine signal or simply a nostalgic nod, but there are still plenty of people who want to see the Living Weapon get his own MCU redemption arc, and clearly, Jones is one of them.