Final Space: TV’s Cruelest Cancellation?

As an adolescent he started a YouTube channel with two college friends called BalloonShop, a comedy smorgasbord of skits and sketches that quickly found an appreciative audience, and showcased Olan’s unique blend of anarchic yet intelligent humor. It quickly became apparent that comedy alone wasn’t enough to satisfy Olan’s creative juices. Branching out solo, he began to experiment with longer-form storytelling in his personal projects, leaning as much into darkness as humor. But a restorative darkness: the kind that doesn’t swallow the light, but bring it into clearer focus.

Final Space – the idea that would become it, in any case – had a long gestation period. It would be many years and attempts before his painstakingly self-produced pilot for the show, uploaded to YouTube, would come to the attention of Conan O’Brien and his production company Conanco. From that moment Olan was thrust into a world of showrunners, big budgets and back-room deals that his childhood self could scarcely have dared to imagine. David Sacks – who’d been a producer of The Simpsons in its heyday and went on to steer Third Rock From the Sun among other acclaimed comedy shows – was appointed showrunner, and Olan’s dream quickly grew wings and flew out into the cosmos, culminating in a maiden season that was warmly received by fans and critics alike.

Final Space began its life on TBS, but owing to a corporate merger – the first of two it would experience in its short life-span – moved to Adult Swim for season two. Working within the wider media landscape wasn’t without its own raft of challenges. With so many people involved in a project, and money men at the top of each pyramid shouting for results, it was inevitable that Olan’s journey would occasionally prove arduous. Indeed, Olan shared with a Reddit Q&A that his showrunner David Sacks had never seen so many network notes in his career than those he’d received for the show’s second season. The network wanted Final Space to be more episodic and lean harder into its dark humor, hoping it might one day become another Simpsons or Family Guy. This ran counter to Olan’s vision for the series as an ever-rolling, interconnected saga, in which humor, though important, wasn’t the primary driving force or raison d’etre.

Thankfully, Olan and David had more creative control over season three, culminating in an outing that Olan felt was narratively and tonally sympatico with the show he’d always imagined making; the one that had lived and grown inside his imagination for more than a decade. This was it. At the half-way stage of his grand plan (he had six seasons of stories in him) Final Space had found its feet. But a cliff-side stumble was just over the horizon. WarnerMedia, the show’s parent company, underwent a merger with Discovery, to create Warner Bros. Discovery, a corporate entity that began its life with a $2.5 billion black hole in its finances. Money had to be offset. Debt had to be lessened. Tax had to be eased. A cull would follow.

And Final Space wouldn’t survive it.

The End – and New Beginnings

The practice of companies writing off their products and assets to make large tax savings isn’t a new one, but it’s becoming a depressingly common feature of the media landscape. The unreleased Batgirl was also a casualty of WarnerMedia’s merger. Final Space was removed from every streaming service except Netflix (its last bastion, but its time there wouldn’t last long). Any plans to release season three on DVD or Blu Ray were nixed, and no further copies would be made or distributed of the first two seasons. The show had been surgically removed from existence. Not only would the show never be completed, but new audiences would have little idea that it had ever existed.