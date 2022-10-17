Every Walking Dead Villain Eventually Becomes The Governor

This is a man who is clearly not in the right state of mind to lead anybody, much less a group of vulnerable people looking to rebuild the world. He has many secrets that are revealed like dominoes toppling on top of each other, such as the fact that he keeps his zombified daughter in his home and cuts off the heads of his adversaries, keeping them in jars like the freakiest of serial killers.

When you take into account the Governor’s twisted sense of morality and his fetish for preying on the remains of the planet, both literally and figuratively, the man whose real name is Philip Blake is more dead inside than any walking corpse could ever attempt to be. His charisma and sharp tongue in front of an audience eerily allude to some of the real world’s most despicable dictators and presidents. When you see how easily Americans have been manipulated by their politicians historically, it’s no wonder the residents of Woodbury were so compliant to the Governor’s two-faced fabrication.

The idea of a community is something the Governor certainly had the right idea about, because various other forms of permanent housing have been constructed in the ensuing seasons of the show, from the Hilltop to Alexandria and now the super-community of The Commonwealth (also led by a governor). The concept of said community being a Trojan Horse was also quickly mimicked from Woodbury, as places like Terminus and Grady Memorial Hospital in seasons four and five started out as asylums, only to be painted in their proper shade of black quickly henceforth.

Psychos Galore!

The Governor helped set the precedent for many of the mentally-depraved motives of the bad guys in later seasons of The Walking Dead. Discussing the psychological ills of TV characters is always a bit of a precarious endeavor, as all of us couch-therapists throw around terms we don’t fully understand. Is he a sociopath? Is he a psychopath? Does he have antisocial personality disorder? The discourse around diagnosing these people arguably started during the meta-analysis of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) during his sessions with Dr. Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco) in the critically acclaimed forebear to modern dramas, The Sopranos. Ever since then TV writers have gotten more creative and more daring in morphing different types of evil together to resemble some of history’s worst monsters.

The main antagonists at the beginning of the fifth season, Gareth (Andrew J. West) and his cannibals, continued to feed into the narrative that all of the villains in the show were going to have a major screw loose in some way or another. This legacy continued with Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers, who infamously cloak themselves in the flesh of the dead. The Governor almost single-handedly showed that many of the future villains in the series were going to flex their evil by having a disgusting fascination with the human body, whether that means eating it, wearing it, or keeping it as a souvenir. No PhD is required to diagnose these nutsos.

Creating the Shock Death

Perhaps no scene in The Walking Dead is as famous (or infamous) as the concluding one that connects the end of the sixth season finale and the beginning of the seventh season premiere. When Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) finally arrives on the screen, he commences his introduction by obliterating the heads of beloved heroes Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) and Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz). It’s a jarring set of events that traumatized audiences forever, but it may have never happened if the Governor hadn’t already performed an even more egregious act in one of the most mesmerizing episodes, the fourth mid-season finale “Too Far Gone”.