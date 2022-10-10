The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 18 Review: A New Deal

Then, danger comes home, and the problems created by Lance Hornsby and Sebastian Milton are found inside the walls of The Commonwealth. All those nasty little compromises made in search of freedom from danger? It’s time to deal with them for The Commonwealth, and it’s not going to be any fun for any of them, least of all the Milton family.

If nothing else, this episode is a great showcase for Teo Rapp-Olsson’s despicable Sebastian and Laila Robins’ duplicitous Pamela Milton. The two of them are all over the episode, and the episode is all the better for it. Rapp-Olsson plays clueless and petulant perfectly, rampaging through someone else’s carefully-written speech before balling it up and throwing it dismissively away. Like a true child of privilege, he refuses to put in the actual work needed to get the people back on his side; his nature is to take the easy way out and depend on his mother to fix everything, and their codependency comes through clearly in Corey Reed and Kevin Dieboldt’s script.

Pamela has given Sebastian everything imaginable in this world, and yet somehow, he’s turned out to be a spoiled brat. Funny how that happens. He’s clearly grown up in the Commonwealth bubble, surrounded by people deferring to him because of who he is (or more accurately, who his grandfather was), and when he doesn’t get his way, or when he gets the slightest push-back from anyone, he explodes. He leans heavily on his mother for everything, and she in turn dotes on him because he’s the family legacy, the next generation of Milton to lead The Commonwealth.

The smartest thing in Reed and Dieboldt’s script is Pamela’s insistence that Sebastian might not want to be a political animal, but he’s born to be one, and thus, he’ll be one. He resists, pushing back at every turn, venting to Max about how stupid everyone else in The Commonwealth is, how the idea of The Commonwealth itself is eye-rolling, but when push comes to shove, and he’s on the stage in front of the people, he’s clever enough to put down the canned script, speak from somewhere near the heart he doesn’t have, and appeal not to people’s love for him or his mother, but for the legacy he represents by pitching to the taped words of his grandfather, former President Milton, who founded The Commonwealth and kicked off the very first Founder’s Day celebration with an epic speech that was recorded for posterity. It’s a great way to highlight his strengths (his legacy) and minimize his negatives (his personality and behavior), and no one told him to do it. Indeed, Sebastian might fight it, but Pamela is right; he’s got a gift for politics.

Unfortunately for him, Max had a tape recorder and a bottle of brown liquor handy to loosen his lips. It’s a beautiful bit of acting work for both Milton performers; Sebastian struggles under the weight of his one task until he improvises, and to his surprise, it works like a charm. Pamela goes from concerned to pleased by the way Sebastian slowly begins to win over the crowd. Even the crowd reactions are well done. It’s not an immediate shift, but it’s clear that Sebastian is starting to make inroads with most of the people there before pitching to the tape. That’s when everything falls apart, with a little help from Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and his associates.

That’s another clever bit of work in Reed’s story. Max is working to destabilize the dictatorship at the heart of The Commonwealth, and Hornsby is just ready to burn the whole place down to get himself out of prison for both the crimes he did and the crimes being pinned on him, while the usual survivors are just trying to get out of dodge before the deal sours. It leads to maximum chaos as the crowd begins to turn on the Miltons and Hornsby’s zombie surprise comes out of the sanitation department and starts adding to the screaming and chaos. Director Jeffrey January plays this out for maximum freak-out, echoing Jerry’s pursuit by Roman last week, but with more of a desperate edge. It’s solid stuff from Teo Rapp-Olsson, who goes into a full-on panic trying to get his hands on a terrified Max (Margot Bingham), who clearly hadn’t thought this far ahead as far as her plan to dethrone the Miltons went.