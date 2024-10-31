Every Escapist TV Show Fits Into One of These Three Categories

The schadenfreude of watching the rich being miserable and or/murdered on TV weirdly doesn’t erase the pull of fantasising about never needing to check your bank balance. TV audiences have a love/hate relationship with wealthy characters – we love their glamour, square footage and exoskeleton of staff and stuff propping up their invertebrate selves; and we hate them.

Unless we love them. There are rich people on TV, like Gilmore Girls’ moneyed matriarch Emily – a woman who’s never written a cheque under triple figures or met or a maid she hasn’t fired – who are easy to adore. As with Dame Maggie Smith’s Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey, the waspish bon mots of a practised snob are hard to beat.

Stupid rich people, mean rich people, unhappy rich people… they all make great viewing because wealth is the cosiest fantasy around. Yes, all of these characters grew up unloved, lonely and best friends with their nanny, but blackmail aside, nothing could land on their doormat to make their stomach clench like it’s at the gym – no bills, no credit card statements, no unexpected add-ons. They have houses to spare and cash on tap. What could be more escapist?

Where Everybody Knows Your Name

After wealth, community is the next biggest category in escapist TV (like “wealth”, this one also has an “olden days” subcategory, pulling in Poldark, Outlander, Anne With an E and all those other girls-in-straw-hat period dramas). In particular, we’re talking about the kind of small town community where everybody lives in walking distance of everybody else and friends see each other for coffee once a day instead of once every two months unless there’s a train strike and/or the babysitter gets glandular fever. Who lives like this? Nobody, which is why the fantasy has such a powerful draw.

The town of Stars Hollow in Gilmore Girls (a show that also, thanks to Lorelai Gilmore’s wealthy parents, can also be filed under the ‘rich’ category) is a typical example. It’s a lab-grown fantasy of a place where even town curmudgeon Luke is always in the thick of it thanks to his diner. Ghosts, Call the Midwife, Virgin River, even Star Trek and especially Friends are all built on the attraction of adults not living in separate houses in disparate towns, but in student-like proximity that lets them drop in on each other with the regularity at which the rest of us brush our teeth, but don’t see our pals.

Why is The Office such a perennial hit, especially among Generation Z? Because of the community on show – an oddly fantasy-escapist community in the gig economy and home-work age.