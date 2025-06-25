“It’s Akin to a Love Scene” – Eric Dane and Jensen Ackles On Countdown’s Action

JA: I just really like the journey this character was going on, both professionally and personally. I like the twists and the harboring of a secret of what he’s dealing with, and then trying to channel that and focus that into getting the job done. He’s like a pit bull or just somebody who doesn’t let go. I like characters that don’t have any quit in them, and are very resilient. And so, that was something that attracted me to this guy, and also the story as a whole. I like long-form storytelling, where it’s not just a case-of-the-week kind of thing. It really sets us on a journey, both personally and professionally.

What do you think is one fact about filming action sequences that fans of the genre wouldn’t pick up on from watching?

ED: Well, just right off the bat, I think it’s a lot safer than people would think it is by watching the stunts, and that’s not only a testament to how well the stunts are pulled off, but the people who set the stage for them. I mean, some of the stuff you guys do is unbelievable to me.

JA: I mean, yeah, it looks dangerous, and it should, but it is very safe. You know, I’d say it’s akin to a love scene. It looks very romantic, but it’s really not. It is a very choreographed dance in all aspects when you’re doing stunts. Each punch is very highly choreographed and rehearsed, and rehearsed, and rehearsed. Each kiss is choreographed – ‘I’m going to go right with my head, and then it’s going to go left after two beats.’ The safety aspect and the romantic aspect of those two types of scenes are not nearly what it looks like on camera.

ED: That was a great analogy.

If you had to pick a word or a phrase to best describe your character’s growth throughout the season, what would you pick?