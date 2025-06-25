“It’s Akin to a Love Scene” – Eric Dane and Jensen Ackles On Countdown’s Action
The beloved Grey's Anatomy and They Boys stars discuss their Prime Video action team-up Countdown.
Prolific TV actors Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy, Euphoria) and Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) are teaming up for Amazon MGM Studios’ Countdown on Prime Video, and we’re thrilled to report that they make quite the duo as Nathan Blythe and Mark Meachum.
The new series follows a secret task force with undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement assigned to investigate the murder of a Department of Homeland Security officer that took place in broad daylight. However, the unexpected truth seems to be far more sinister than they ever could have imagined, and now, it’s their job to save a city of millions.
To preview what fans can expect, Den of Geek had the chance to speak with the talented performers about why the project hooked them, what goes into shooting the show’s action sequences, and their characters’ evolution throughout the season.
Congratulations on another incredible project, and to start off, without talking spoilers, the opening sequence will truly leave fans hooked. Can you tell me the first thing that hooked you when it came to the script and your characters?
Eric Dane: Huh. I love playing characters that are in the position of leadership. It’s something I don’t feel like I possess naturally, I think, and I’m not being self-deprecating. It’s just, I don’t think it’s in my DNA, but I do love playing it…
Jensen Ackles: It is.
ED: I do love playing it.
JA: There’s a reason he’s good at it.
He is. He’s so good at it.
ED: Thank you. I’m going to stop there.
JA: I just really like the journey this character was going on, both professionally and personally. I like the twists and the harboring of a secret of what he’s dealing with, and then trying to channel that and focus that into getting the job done. He’s like a pit bull or just somebody who doesn’t let go. I like characters that don’t have any quit in them, and are very resilient. And so, that was something that attracted me to this guy, and also the story as a whole. I like long-form storytelling, where it’s not just a case-of-the-week kind of thing. It really sets us on a journey, both personally and professionally.
What do you think is one fact about filming action sequences that fans of the genre wouldn’t pick up on from watching?
ED: Well, just right off the bat, I think it’s a lot safer than people would think it is by watching the stunts, and that’s not only a testament to how well the stunts are pulled off, but the people who set the stage for them. I mean, some of the stuff you guys do is unbelievable to me.
JA: I mean, yeah, it looks dangerous, and it should, but it is very safe. You know, I’d say it’s akin to a love scene. It looks very romantic, but it’s really not. It is a very choreographed dance in all aspects when you’re doing stunts. Each punch is very highly choreographed and rehearsed, and rehearsed, and rehearsed. Each kiss is choreographed – ‘I’m going to go right with my head, and then it’s going to go left after two beats.’ The safety aspect and the romantic aspect of those two types of scenes are not nearly what it looks like on camera.
ED: That was a great analogy.
If you had to pick a word or a phrase to best describe your character’s growth throughout the season, what would you pick?
ED: You know, I know a lot of words. I’m having a hard time coming up with one right now.
JA: Yeah, there’s a few, but I would say his contentment. I think he understands what his plight is, and he’s content in just moving forward in what his condition is.
ED: And I think for Nathan Blythe, it’s just a practice of perseverance.
The first three episodes of Countdown will premiere June 25 on Prime Video. After that, new episodes will drop weekly, leading up to the season finale on Wednesday, September 3.