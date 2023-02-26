Endeavour Series 8 Recap: Morse’s Downward Spiral, Joan & Jim’s Romance, and Sam Thursday

Series 9 starts several months later in the spring of 1972, when Morse has returned from his “cure” – explained to the rest of the station as an extended holiday in the West Country.

Sam Thursday Goes AWOL

Win and Fred Thursday have really been through it over the years, with his delayed retirement due to having been swindled out of their savings by his brother Charlie, her depression, and Joan’s troubles in Leamington Spa, not to mention the bullet Fred coughed up after the Series 2 finale, or the death of his wartime love. In the Series 8 finale, even worse is threatened when their son Sam, a soldier in the British Army serving in Northern Ireland, goes AWOL.

Fred’s reaction to the news that Sam has gone missing – perhaps killed, perhaps off with a local girl, perhaps traumatised by his friend being killed by a sniper right next to him – is to stay busy. Fred refuses Bright’s offer to go to N.I. or stay at home and focuses on the murder case at hand. Win heavily resents his evasion and in her worry over Sam, blames Fred for their son ever having joined the army in the first place. It’s a bad time all round, and by the finale, there’s still no news as to what’s happened to Sam, but at least Fred decides to return home where he should have been all along.

Northern Irish Footballer Troubles, the Cabbie Murders, and the Masked Ball Murders

Series 8 started with two apparently unconnected cases in ‘Striker’ – an Oxford college secretary killed by a parcel bomb at work, and a death threat against a Northern Irish star player in the Oxford Wanderers football team. In the end, they turned out to have been connected and the manager of the team was responsible for the bomb that killed the young woman. She’d blackmailed her don after hearing him collude with the football manager to sell the team’s ground – a parcel of land historically owned by the college – for development. To stop her from talking, the manager had planted the bomb thinking it would be blamed on far-left Terrorist group The Angry Brigade. The death threat to Oxford Wanderers Jack Swift had come courtesy of his childhood friend George Sellars, a Northern Irish loyalist who killed Swift’s footballing colleague John Paul Martinelli after he had a post-match fumble with Sellars’ abused wife.

Episode 2 ‘Scherzo’ was partly just that – a light and playful interlude, this one riffing on 1970s sex comedies with a nudist colony setting – combined with a darker story about an estranged father murdering the men involved in an illegal distribution network for blue films in which his daughter had performed. A Welsh cab dispatcher killed the men – a cabbie, a priest and the head of Jim Strange’s Masonic lodge, and was brought to justice. More crooks though, walked free in the form of the corrupt police who’d been running the racket. Commander Len Drury who oversaw ‘the Dirty Squad’ (Obscene Publications) was rumbled by Fred, who told Drury and his cronies in no uncertain terms never to step foot on patch again – a threat they returned.

The final story ‘Terminus’ revolved around two sets of murders at Tafferton House – one years earlier at a masquerade ball, and one in November 1971 when the house was abandoned. It turned out to be a conspiracy between the surviving relatives and friends of the unstable young man found responsible for the original killings, for which Morse found himself at the centre (the No. 33 is his regular bus home). They’d sought justice on the cabal who took advantage of their lad’s cleverly devised system for picking pools winners.