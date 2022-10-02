Doctor Who’s Best Stunts

To clarify, by stunts we mean simulated action requiring special skill to achieve, not publicity stunts (though there’s an article in that). At last, Den of Geek publishes an article for the people who – when watching ‘The Sontaran Experiment’ – tap their partner on the shoulder and say knowledgeably: ‘If you look carefully you can see it’s Terry Walsh’. For these people’s partners we can, alas, only offer the solace that all things must pass.

A key name associated with stunts in Doctor Who is Derek Ware, who arranged fight scenes in the very first story and later founded the HAVOC stunt team who were regularly involved in the early-Seventies. Doctor Who isn’t a show heavily associated with stunts anymore, but they’re still a key part of the show. Jodie Whittaker still hurled herself into boxes and injured herself during the making of ‘Flux’. We’re in an era of painting out wires, but this still provides opportunities to give the lead actor an adrenalin rush.

10. Remembrance of the Daleks – You Don’t Know What You’re Dealing With Here

It’s hard to know what to do when you’re acting being shot, especially by a Dalek laser. Generally people seem to go for a bit of a writhe and then collapse to the floor, although more extreme options are available (everyone in ‘Destiny of the Daleks’ seems fairly chill about being shot, whereas in ‘Resurrection of the Daleks’ Del Henney goes to the other end of the spectrum, flapping and gurgling for slightly too long to take seriously). In ‘Remembrance of the Daleks’ writer Ben Aaronovitch confirms what actually happens when hit by a Dalek death ray – your insides are scrambled – and the force of the energy bolt slams a soldier off his feet and sends him flying back into a corrugated metal fence. It’s a sudden burst of PG-rated violence, with Keff McCulloch’s synth-heavy score giving us a not-so-subtle clue that something bad is about to happen. To achieve the effect, Tipping was yanked back into the fence.

Tipping, despite being noticeably taller than Sylvester McCoy, also doubles for the Seventh Doctor in the same story when he climbs down a rope onto the Dalek shuttle craft, and appears as the soldier who gets attacked in the school cellar later on. After being a stuntman/arranger for three stories in the McCoy era, Tipping was tragically killed in 1993 when recreating a real-life parachute incident for the show 999 with Michael Buerk.