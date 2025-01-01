Disney+ New Releases: January 2025

If you’re looking for family-friendly action and adventure to watch in the New Year, look no further than Disney+.

First up, we have the final two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. This series follows a group of kids as they try to make their way home after the ship they discover sends them far off into the galaxy. Thrust into a world of pirates and politics they aren’t familiar with, the youngsters have to figure out who they can trust to help them navigate this vast expanse outside their sheltered and mysterious home planet of At Attin.

The two-episode series premiere of the animated show Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be swinging its way onto our screens at the end of the month, telling the story of Peter Parker in his early days of becoming Spider-Man. This version of Spider-Man isn’t quite the Tom Holland version we’re used to seeing in the MCU, however. Though they are similar, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set in an alternate reality where Norman Osborne (voiced in the series by the incredible Colman Domingo) becomes Peter’s mentor instead of Tony Stark.

The latest season of the Goosebumps anthology series, Goosebumps: The Vanishing also arrives on Disney+ this month. David Schwimmer stars, playing a divorced father still trying to solve the 30 year mystery of his brother’s disappearance.