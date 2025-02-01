Disney+ New Releases: February 2025
New episodes of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-man and the premiere of Pixar's first original series Win or Lose are among Disney+'s exciting new offerings this month
This month on Disney+ is big for animation with more of Marvel’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man dropping each week until the season finale on Feb. 19. This version of Peter Parker’s story sees the young, web-slinging hero become the mentee of Norman Osborn as he tries to juggle being a normal high school student and his newfound powers.
Pixar’s first original series Win or Lose premieres this month (Feb. 19) and follows the intertwined stories of eight characters as they each prepare for a championship softball game. The second season of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur also arrives on Disney+ in full this month with all 10 episodes dropping on Feb. 7.
Another fun show for the kids this month is Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Whether you’re a new, young viewer or a nostalgic fan of Wizards of Waverly Place, new episodes of the recent spinoff arrive on the 28th and are the perfect binge for new and old fans alike. After years of living as a mortal, Justin Russo must dust off his wizarding skills when his sister Alex arrives at his door with a young wizard with great potential – all she needs is a little guidance.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this February.
Disney+ New Releases – February 2025
February 5
Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)
My Best Friend’s An Animal (S1, 6 episodes)
Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Episodes 3-5)
February 7
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S2, 10 episodes)
The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl (Premiere)
February 10
Cheerleader Generation (S1, 10 episodes)
The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders
February 12
Pupstruction (S2, 6 episodes)
Harlem Ice (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)
Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Episodes 6-8)
February 13
Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story
SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) *available through February 22
February 17
Adam Eats the 80s (S1, 10 episodes)
Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point
February 19
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)
Pixar’s Win or Lose (Two-Episode Premiere)
Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Episodes 9 & 10)
February 21
Theme Song Takeover (S3, 6 episodes)
February 22
Fur Babies (S1, 4 episodes)
February 24
Find My Country House (S1, 10 episodes)
Kim of Queens (S1, 12 episodes)
No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (S1, 6 episodes)
Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes (S1, 10 episodes)
February 26
Win or Lose (New Episodes)
February 28
Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S6, 5 episodes)
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (12 New Episodes)