Disney+ New Releases: February 2025

This month on Disney+ is big for animation with more of Marvel’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man dropping each week until the season finale on Feb. 19. This version of Peter Parker’s story sees the young, web-slinging hero become the mentee of Norman Osborn as he tries to juggle being a normal high school student and his newfound powers.

Pixar’s first original series Win or Lose premieres this month (Feb. 19) and follows the intertwined stories of eight characters as they each prepare for a championship softball game. The second season of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur also arrives on Disney+ in full this month with all 10 episodes dropping on Feb. 7.

Another fun show for the kids this month is Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Whether you’re a new, young viewer or a nostalgic fan of Wizards of Waverly Place, new episodes of the recent spinoff arrive on the 28th and are the perfect binge for new and old fans alike. After years of living as a mortal, Justin Russo must dust off his wizarding skills when his sister Alex arrives at his door with a young wizard with great potential – all she needs is a little guidance.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this February.