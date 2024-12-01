Disney+ New Releases: December 2024

Disney+ has some exciting offerings this December that are bound to keep you and the family thoroughly entertained through the holidays and beyond.

The newest Star Wars series Skeleton Crew premieres at the beginning of the month (Dec. 2) with new episodes weekly through Jan. 14. Starring Jude Law, this series follows a group of kids after they get lost in the galaxy and try to find their way back home, encountering pirates, strange planets, and more along the way.

The final season of the Marvel animated series What If…? arrives later this month (Dec. 22), with a new episode dropping daily through Dec. 29). Season 3 sees the Watcher guide us through one last set of stories set in exciting new corners of the MCU multiverse.

Doctor Who fans will also be able to watch this year’s holiday special on Disney+ with Joy to the World arriving on the streamer Christmas Day.