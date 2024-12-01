Disney+ New Releases: December 2024
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Marvel's What If...?, and Doctor Who: Joy to the World highlight Disney+'s new releases this December.
Disney+ has some exciting offerings this December that are bound to keep you and the family thoroughly entertained through the holidays and beyond.
The newest Star Wars series Skeleton Crew premieres at the beginning of the month (Dec. 2) with new episodes weekly through Jan. 14. Starring Jude Law, this series follows a group of kids after they get lost in the galaxy and try to find their way back home, encountering pirates, strange planets, and more along the way.
The final season of the Marvel animated series What If…? arrives later this month (Dec. 22), with a new episode dropping daily through Dec. 29). Season 3 sees the Watcher guide us through one last set of stories set in exciting new corners of the MCU multiverse.
Doctor Who fans will also be able to watch this year’s holiday special on Disney+ with Joy to the World arriving on the streamer Christmas Day.
Disney+ is also dipping it’s toe further into live events with a Simpson’s themed NFL stream, a special animated Christmas Day NBA game, and more!
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this December.
December 2
New Library Titles
- Mickey and the Very Many Christmases
New to Disney+
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Two Episode Premiere
December 3
New Library Titles
- Jung Kook: I Am Still – The Original (S1, 3 episodes)
December 4
New Library Titles
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
New to Disney+
- CMA Country Christmas – Premiere
December 7
New Library Titles
- Destruction Decoded (S2, 9 episodes)
- Inside the Enchanted Forests (S1, 6 episodes)
December 9
Disney+ Originals
- Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes
Live on Disney+
- The Simpsons Funday Football – Live at 8 p.m. ET
December 10
New Library Titles
- Sugarcane
Disney+ Originals
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 3
December 11
New Library Titles
- Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)
New to Disney+
- Dream Productions – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
December 13
New to Disney+
- Elton John: Never Too Late – Premiere
Disney+ Originals
- Invisible – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
December 16
New Library Titles
- Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 6 episodes)
December 17
New Library Titles
- Blink
New to Disney+
- The Simpsons Christmas Double Episode Exclusive to Disney+ “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” – Premiere
Disney+ Originals
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 4
December 18
New Library Titles
- SuperKitties (S2, 5 episodes)
- ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 4 episodes)
December 20
New Library Titles
- Lost Treasures of the Bible (S1, 6 episodes)
December 22
New to Disney+
- Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Premiere
December 23
New Library Titles
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (S2, 3 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
- Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 2
December 24
Disney+ Originals
- Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 3
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 5
December 25
Live on Disney+
- Dunk The Halls – Animated Game Airs Live at 12 p.m. EST on ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+; Traditional Game Presentation on ABC, ESPN, Disney+ and ESPN+
NBA Christmas Specials
- NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks (12:00 p.m. EST)
- NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks (2:30 p.m. EST)
- NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (5:00 p.m. EST)
- NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors (8:00 p.m. EST)
- NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns (10:30 p.m. EST)
New to Disney+
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – Premiere
- Doctor Who: Joy to the World – Premiere
Disney+ Originals
- Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 4
December 26
Disney+ Originals
- Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 5
December 27
New Library Titles
- John Williams in Tokyo
Disney+ Originals
- Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 6
December 28
Disney+ Originals
- Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 7
December 29
Disney+ Originals
- Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 8
December 31
Disney+ Originals
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 6