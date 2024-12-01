Disney+ New Releases: December 2024

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Marvel's What If...?, and Doctor Who: Joy to the World highlight Disney+'s new releases this December.

By Brynna Arens
KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), SM-33 (voiced by Nick Frost), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) in Lucasfilm's SKELETON CREW
Photo: Lucasfilm

Disney+ has some exciting offerings this December that are bound to keep you and the family thoroughly entertained through the holidays and beyond.

The newest Star Wars series Skeleton Crew premieres at the beginning of the month (Dec. 2) with new episodes weekly through Jan. 14. Starring Jude Law, this series follows a group of kids after they get lost in the galaxy and try to find their way back home, encountering pirates, strange planets, and more along the way.

The final season of the Marvel animated series What If…? arrives later this month (Dec. 22), with a new episode dropping daily through Dec. 29). Season 3 sees the Watcher guide us through one last set of stories set in exciting new corners of the MCU multiverse.

Doctor Who fans will also be able to watch this year’s holiday special on Disney+ with Joy to the World arriving on the streamer Christmas Day.

Disney+ is also dipping it’s toe further into live events with a Simpson’s themed NFL stream, a special animated Christmas Day NBA game, and more!

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this December.

December 2

New Library Titles

  • Mickey and the Very Many Christmases

New to Disney+

  • Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Two Episode Premiere

December 3

New Library Titles

  • Jung Kook: I Am Still – The Original (S1, 3 episodes)

December 4

New Library Titles

  • Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

New to Disney+

  • CMA Country Christmas – Premiere

December 7

New Library Titles

  • Destruction Decoded (S2, 9 episodes)
  • Inside the Enchanted Forests (S1, 6 episodes)

December 9

Disney+ Originals

  • Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes

Live on Disney+

  • The Simpsons Funday Football – Live at 8 p.m. ET

December 10

New Library Titles

  • Sugarcane

Disney+ Originals

  • Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 3

December 11

New Library Titles

  • Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)

New to Disney+

  • Dream Productions – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

December 13

New to Disney+

  • Elton John: Never Too Late – Premiere

Disney+ Originals

  • Invisible – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

December 16

New Library Titles

  • Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 6 episodes)

December 17

New Library Titles

  • Blink

New to Disney+

  • The Simpsons Christmas Double Episode Exclusive to Disney+ “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” – Premiere

Disney+ Originals

  • Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 4

December 18

New Library Titles

  • SuperKitties (S2, 5 episodes)
  • ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 4 episodes)

December 20

New Library Titles

  • Lost Treasures of the Bible (S1, 6 episodes)

December 22

New to Disney+

  • Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Premiere

December 23

New Library Titles

  • Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)
  • Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (S2, 3 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

  • Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 2

December 24

Disney+ Originals

  • Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 3
  • Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 5

December 25

Live on Disney+

  • Dunk The Halls – Animated Game Airs Live at 12 p.m. EST on ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+; Traditional Game Presentation on ABC, ESPN, Disney+ and ESPN+

NBA Christmas Specials

  • NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks (12:00 p.m. EST)
  • NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks (2:30 p.m. EST)
  • NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (5:00 p.m. EST)
  • NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors (8:00 p.m. EST)
  • NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns (10:30 p.m. EST)

New to Disney+

  • Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – Premiere
  • Doctor Who: Joy to the World – Premiere

Disney+ Originals

  • Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 4

December 26

Disney+ Originals

  • Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 5

December 27

New Library Titles

  • John Williams in Tokyo

Disney+ Originals

  • Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 6

December 28

Disney+ Originals

  • Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 7

December 29

Disney+ Originals

  • Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 8

December 31

Disney+ Originals

  • Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 6
