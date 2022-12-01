Disney+ New Releases December 2022

2022 was a big year for Disney+, featuring Marvel hits like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law and Star Wars blockbusters like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor. In the last month of the year, however, the streamer is switching things up a bit. Disney+’s list of new releases of December 2022 is a smooth, subdued ride with no franchise tentpoles to be found.

The closest thing Disney+ has this month to a big TV original is National Treasure: Edge of History on Dec. 9. A spinoff of the Nicolas Cage film series, this show will follow Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera) as she searches for a centuries-old treasure.

Over on the movie side of things, there are a handful of intriguing options, though nothing rising to the Marvel or Star Wars occasion. Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again is an animated film that will continue the story from the trilogy of films and it premieres on Dec. 9. If These Walls Could Sing premieres Dec. 16 and looks to capture some of Apple TV+’s Get Back Beatles docuseries energy by presenting the story of the their classic Abbey Road studio. To keep the singing motif going, the Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl concert premieres Dec. 28.

Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.