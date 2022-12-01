Disney+ New Releases December 2022
We have a list of the new Disney+ movies and shows arriving in December 2022 including a National Treasure series!
2022 was a big year for Disney+, featuring Marvel hits like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law and Star Wars blockbusters like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor. In the last month of the year, however, the streamer is switching things up a bit. Disney+’s list of new releases of December 2022 is a smooth, subdued ride with no franchise tentpoles to be found.
The closest thing Disney+ has this month to a big TV original is National Treasure: Edge of History on Dec. 9. A spinoff of the Nicolas Cage film series, this show will follow Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera) as she searches for a centuries-old treasure.
Over on the movie side of things, there are a handful of intriguing options, though nothing rising to the Marvel or Star Wars occasion. Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again is an animated film that will continue the story from the trilogy of films and it premieres on Dec. 9. If These Walls Could Sing premieres Dec. 16 and looks to capture some of Apple TV+’s Get Back Beatles docuseries energy by presenting the story of the their classic Abbey Road studio. To keep the singing motif going, the Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl concert premieres Dec. 28.
Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.
Friday, December 2
New Library Titles
- Akashinga: The Brave Ones
- Heroes of the Mediterranean
- Patagonia Wings
- The Territory
Disney+ Originals
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (Premiere)
- Pentatonic: Around the World for the Holiday (Premiere)
Wednesday, December 7
New Library Titles
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
- Animal Fight Night (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)
- Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)
- Botswana (S1)
- Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)
- Raven’s Home (S5, 2 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode)
Disney+ Originals
- The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 208 “A Two-Way Street” (Season Finale)
- The Santa Clauses Episode 5 “Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse”
- Sumo Do, Dumo Don’t! Episode 8
- Willow Episode 3
Thursday, December 8
Disney+ Originals
- Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones (Premiere)
Friday, December 9
New Library Titles
- Area 51: The CIA’s Secret
- CMA Country Christmas
- Ocean’s Breath
- Shark vs. Tuna
- Retrograde
Disney+ Originals
- Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? (Premiere)
- Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (Premiere)
Wednesday, December 14
New Library Titles
- Alaska’s Deadliest (S1)
- Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)
- Drain the Oceans (S5)
- The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)
- The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
- Positive Energy (S1)
Disney+ Originals
- National Treasure: Edge of History (2-Episode Premiere)
- The Santa Clauses Episode 6 “Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember”
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! Episode 9
- Willow Episode 4
Thursday, December 15
New Library Titles
- A Very Backstreet Holiday
Friday, December 16
New Library Titles
- Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
- Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz
- Mafia Confidential
- Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)
- Where Oceans Collide
Disney+ Originals
- If These Walls Could Sing (Premiere)
- Le Pupille (Premiere)
Wednesday, December 21
New Library Titles
- Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)
- Born in Africa (S1)
- Danger Decoded (S1)
- The Flagmakers
- Port Protection Alaska (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5)
Disney+ Originals
- National Treasure: Edge of History Episode 3 “Graceland Gambit”
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! Episode 10
- Willow Episode 5
Friday, December 23
New Library Titles
- From the Ashes
- Jaguar Beach Battle
- Little Giant
Wednesday, December 28
New Library Titles
- Generation X (S1)
- Savage Kingdom (S1, S2, S3, S4)
- Street Genius (S1, S2)
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)
Disney+ Originals
- Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (Premiere)
- National Treasure: Edge of History Episode 4 “Edge of History”
- Willow Episode 6
Friday, December 30
New Library Titles
- Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures
- Generation Youtube