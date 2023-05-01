Demon Slayer  Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Thank You, Tokito

“Thank You, Tokito” immerses its characters in constant chaos and it economically divides this conflict into three separate battles with Tokito Muichiro and Toketsu, Nezuko and Genya, and Tanjiro. These warriors are always prepared to go above and beyond, but in this case they prove that they’ll fight until their final breaths. These are characters who will keep slicing off a demon’s head until their blades have dulled and their wrists have broken if that’s what it takes. These are heroes who are out classed, but their indomitable will won’t allow their bodies to stop.

Tokito may be the episode’s namesake, but ol’ “seaweed head” only makes a short, but sweet contribution to the proceedings. The episode’s emotional title makes it seem as if Tokito will meet his doom, but it’s Genya who nearly perishes. Tokito is the one demon slayer who’s occupied with Gyokko instead of Hantengu and it doesn’t take him long to figure out the method behind this Upper Rank Demon’s madness. The Mist Hashira determines that it’s the vases on Gyokko’s twisted Junji Ito-esque fish minions that function as their weak spots rather than the conventional brain or heart. Tokito’s improvisational resilience as a Demon Slayer is fully on display. He’s only just jumped into battle, but has already figured out the mechanics behind these abnormal creations.

Tokito remains on fish duty and peeks into his physically painful past to highlight what a difference simple acts of kindness can make. He’s able to clear the mist from his head, which functions as an effective metaphor for Tokito’s trusted role as the Demon Slayer Corps’ Mist Hashira. It’s an extra element that’s arguably not necessary, but it provides a little more clarity for the character in a manner that still feels natural. Tokito’s callous roots also add greater weight to the simple moment when Toketsu hugs Tokito after he’s been rescued. It’s a perfectly reasonable reaction, yet one that really speaks volumes and shows how far empathy goes in this cutthroat world. Ideally, both of these characters will survive the Swordsmith Village Arc and even grow into a team.

Nezuko and Genya find themselves in the most amount of danger and it’s their material that resonates the most in “Thank You, Tokito.” The demon duo are relentless, which turns into another welcome occasion for Nezuko to come out of her shell. Nezuko dishes it back just as strong, which continues to be extremely satisfying after two seasons of passivity. One of the best moments in “Thank You, Tokito” is when she turns Karaku’s own fan power back on him. She’s easily the episode’s MVP and it’s exciting to think about Nezuko taking on a more active role in the series as she gets in the driver’s seat and proves that she’s more of an asset than a liability. On that note, Genya also gets to strut his stuff in stride alongside Nezuko. It’s Tanjiro who feels the most underwhelming during this fresh demon free-for-all.

Tanjiro’s battle against Urogi, Hantengu’s flying clone, fulfills a crucial purpose even if it comes across as the fight that’s the most lacking. He discovers that Hantengu’s four clones–Urogi, Aizetsu, Kataku, and Sekido–represent the demon’s different emotions. This also means that some clones are more powerful than others and that it’s possible to develop a method to slowly gain the upper hand in this tag team demon attack. Hantengu’s clones are fueled by hatred, which is the opposite of what motivates Tanjiro during this encounter. He’s so driven to win against Urogi because it means that he can get back to Nezuko, Genya, and make sure that his loved ones are safe. Tanjiro’s bloodlust has more to do with his compulsion to protect others than a desire to just execute demons without any rhyme or reason. Tanjiro’s violence remains proportional and it’s his response to pointed attacks that are aimed at him all while he just tries to exist.

Tanjiro also faces a terrifying reality in that his natural Demon Slayer instincts to slash the enemy only create grander problems. It emphasizes the importance of a good battle strategy as Tanjiro attempts to not get overwhelmed and learn on his feet. Piece by piece he’s able to ascertain more about Hantengu and how this Upper Rank Demon functions. There’s a pendulum-like nature to this fight as Urogi perpetually swoops down to strike Tanjiro. It carries the atmosphere of a protracted video game boss battle that’s more interested in finding the right window for when to attack than it succeeds as a sequence that’s properly paced and constructed for an anime episode.