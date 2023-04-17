Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 Review: Yoriichi Type Zero

Tanjiro has studied under some wise and unconventional mentors since the genesis of his Demon Slayer studies, but none have been so uninterested with him as Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito. Not only is Muichiro unimpressed with Tanjiro’s overall existence, but he explicitly undercuts him through pointed insults that highlight his “cruelty” and lack of “tact.” He even undercuts Tanjiro’s trademark inspirational speeches by calling them boring. Muichiro is set to be a major player this season If Demon Slayer’s opening credits are any indication and “Yoriichi Type Zero” begins to develop this abrasive warrior. Muichiro’s aggressive school of hard knocks approach rubs Tanjiro the wrong way, yet he finds himself completely helpless to intervene and protect Kotetsu in a physical sense. Even Kotetsu’s talking crow relishes any opportunity to roast Tanjiro and he dispenses enough spite towards the Demon Slayer to last a lifetime.

Muichiro slices his way through “Yoriichi Type Zero” like a detached lone wolf who almost seems robotic in nature, which only makes his mechanical training tool all the more ironic. The Mist Hashira firmly believes that any problem can eventually be overcome through perseverance and persistence, which is an idyllic philosophy, but one that doesn’t apply to everyone. There are plenty of Demon Slayers who don’t have the luxury to “just make another one.”

Many of these characters only have one shot and Muichiro’s failure to even consider this helps establish his clinical attitude that executes emotion like it’s an errant demon. It’s a characterization that works for Muichiro in the moment, especially when it positions him as Mitsuri, the Love Hashira’s, polar opposite in the Swordsmith Village. There’s likely greater depth headed Muichiro’s way that will explain his cold demeanor, but in the meantime it makes for a terse obstacle for Tanjiro to negotiate around as he endlessly leaks empathy wherever he goes.

The most exciting turn of events in “Yoriichi Type Zero” is when Muichiro unveils the titular piece of technology, which happens to be a six-armed mechanical samurai from over 300 years back. The Yoriichi robot doll performs over 100 murderous moves and it functions as one of the Swordsmith Village’s most essential tools. The Yoriichi doll is powerful, but its ancient technology is also far beyond Kotetsu or any of the village’s current residents. A malfunction or breakdown means the end of the Yoriichi doll, but also the family legacy that it represents.

The Yoriichi doll is a fantastic development that feels reminiscent of some of the more heightened detours from other shonen series like Naruto, Dragon Ball, or Gintama. Unfortunately, the Yoriichi doll doesn’t escape or gain sentience and go all M3gan on the Swordsmith Village. “Yoriichi Type Zero” is more interested in tenderly talking to the robot’s creator to better help them accept the fact that their ancestors’ creation might be broken and need to be put to rest. It’s an emotionally-driven episode rather than one that prioritizes action.

There are more blades being swung in this episode than most Demon Slayer entries and yet “Yoriichi Type Zero” tells a story about the importance in believing in one’s self to become our idealized, perfect selves in the future, even if that journey seems impossible in the moment. Tanjiro’s goal to make Nezuko wholly human and defeat Muzan Kibutsuji are even more incredulous tasks than what Kotetsu, Muichiro, or even Yoriichi strive to achieve, yet he never wavers in the slightest over his belief that they’ll come to pass–whether it’s by him or someone else. Tanjiro becomes a beacon of stability that helps Kotetsu believe that anything is possible.