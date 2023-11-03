Danny Robins on Uncanny: “I never really asked, do ghosts exist. The question is, what are ghosts?”

You’re also looking at the person and for television, particularly, there’s a higher bar. Doing an hour of TV, you feel like you need a case that really grabs and holds you and multiple witnesses can be great for that. Then of course, the only other factor that ruled things in or out was that some people would feel comfortable with the anonymity of the podcast and not feel comfortable being out there on TV with their face being shown because there’s still a great deal of stigma around these things. I think we as a society are still not very kind or respectful to people who have had these experiences and there’s a tendency to pigeonhole them in certain ways, that people will laugh or mock or question their mental health. I think that’s one of the things that’s been holding people back from telling their stories, and I’ve got so many emails from people who say, “I’ve never told anyone this before, I’ve never told even my partner this before”.

It’s scary to see a ghost, it can be even scarier to tell people you’ve seen one. You look at Ian in Episode Two, you can hear the emotion in his voice, you can see it in his face. He’s a senior teacher at a school, he’s got to walk in the next day and see his colleagues and see the kids. I think that takes guts. I’m really glad to say that he emailed me and he’s had an incredibly positive response.

Have you ever seen a ghost?

No, I haven’t. I definitely have not even come close and I live vicariously through the people who told me their stories. I feel like I’ve always wanted to see something. I found that whenever I’ve been in a supposedly haunted location, I’ve found myself willing something to happen like wanting a plate to fly in front of my face, or to have my hand pulled by an invisible hand. But I haven’t. I feel like the closest I’ve come is an experience I had in my early 20s, where I thought I was dying. I was lying on the floor of the bathroom of my childhood home and, and having what I was convinced was a heart attack and hallucinating angels. It was terrifying. It turned out it was a panic attack, something that is frightening, but not life threatening but it gave me a really profound fear of death for about a year afterwards. I had this really debilitating fear of death, where I just essentially couldn’t function, couldn’t socialize, sleep, study, do anything, really, and it was horrible, absolutely awful and changed my life and sort of still persists. I think that I am frightened of death. And I think that that’s been a big factor. That became my personal ghost. I think it gives me a certain empathy with the people I’ve talked to. It’s also what made me interested in ghosts.I hate the idea of death. I see ghosts as the antidote to it. That strange dichotomy at the heart of ghosts that they can be frightening and comforting, that you can be terrified about the idea of the dead appearing to you. But if they are apparent to you, then that means that you might not die or that you might not die in the sense that we understand it.

Have you had a lot of responses to the show? Was that an important element?

I’ve always viewed it as a conversation, that it’s a two way thing that I put something out there, and then people respond. I feel like the show is only half a show without the audience, so there’s five minutes of each of the episodes of case two, case three on the TV that basically are unaccounted for until after the previous broadcast. Suddenly, we start working on making sense of all these questions and theories coming in by email on social media, and constructing these case updates.