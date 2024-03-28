Constellation Ending Explained: Bud and Henry Prove the Swap Can Be Undone

The Mirror Universes

In Constellation, there are two mirrored universes plus a crossover space in which parts of both overlap, enabling people in Universe A to get the odd, destabilising glimpse of what’s going on in Universe B. Think Stranger Things’ the Upside Down, but with added physics.

The crossover area exists in space (because space is freaky) and on Earth in close proximity to the transportable Cold Atom Lab (the superposition experiment of which is responsible for a lot of this mess).

In Universe A, Irena Lysenko is the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, and runs a facility that treats/hides away space travellers who, like Swedish astronaut Joanna Eriksson, have been switched from one universe to the mirror version and gone – for want of a better term – mad. In Universe B, Irena died in a space capsule fire in 1967 and her corpse was left to orbit the Earth as galactic litter.

Irena’s corpse, which now exists liminally in space in both Universes A and B (and who as “The Valya” – her childhood nickname – visits those affected by the mirror swaps as a kind of dream-ghost), collided with the International Space Station in October 2021, causing the death of NASA’s Paul Lancaster in Universe A, and of Jo Eriksson in Universe B. That collision, plus the superposition CAL experiment conducted by Paul in Universe A, caused Jo and Paul to swap from their original universes into mirror versions. Jo went from B to A, and Paul went from A to B. Neither are happy about it.

Constellation’s first season ended with Jo and Paul each trapped in the wrong universe, but they’re not the only ones…

Bud and Henry

“Whatever it is, it cannot be undone. You cannot change it ever. It’s done,” Irena told Jo about the swap. Jo finished the season having chosen to take the anti-psychotics prescribed to her and try to make her peace with the loss of her Universe B family and to get on with loving the Universe A family she had now. There’s no way back through the looking glass, assured Irena; Jo and Paul are permanently stuck on the wrong side of it.