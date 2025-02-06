Celebrity Bear Hunt Isn’t the First Time Joe Thomas Has Wowed People

The early consensus on contestant Joe Thomas is that he’s more worrier than warrior. “Joe would not be Decisive Spice,” rules Llewellyn-Bowen – a judgement that makes greater sense when you know that LLB is talking to Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown.

We’ve just watched Joe endearingly tear up over missing his fiancée (fellow The Inbetweeners actor Hannah Tointon) and their child, and when he’s picked by Bear to form part of a three-person team challenged with crossing a rickety bridge over a 200ft drop, everybody foresees doom. They’re not concerned about the competing team featuring 64-year-old heights-phobic Shirley Ballas; it’s Joe they’re worried about. They think he’ll crack.

Joe does not crack, far from it. After spending the run-up to the challenge wearing an expression akin to that of a cringing lion from a medieval bestiary, Joe steps onto that bridge. And then, in a twist that came as a surprise to everybody – Joe included – he absolutely bosses it. All that worrying wasn’t for naught; he’d been formulating a plan that he then executed with confident mastery, leading his team to victory. And this, from a man who once took five and a half hours to make a macaroni cheese.

Anybody who saw Joe’s season of Taskmaster shouldn’t have been surprised. There, he revealed his leopard-like stealth in a challenge that required him to sneak up on host Alex Horne from a railway track in 10-second intervals. He was athletic, he was agile, and he managed to sneak so close to Horne that, in his words, he made it to “cuddle distance”.

The railway task wasn’t Thomas’ only Taskmaster triumph. Throughout the series he proved himself to be a resourceful, if strange, man. Pelting an inflatable watermelon ball with individual ice cubes because he’d been told that it could only be propelled along a course by water wasn’t his finest moment (“It’s as though I’d never heard of a hosepipe,”) but there were several. Take the 80s electronica band he formed with fellow contestant Sian Gibson, or him quoting Keats instead of Stu Francis from Crackerjack to successfully argue that a grape is something that bursts.

All of that though, pales into insignificance next to Thomas’ appearance on celebrity food podcast Off Menu. His episode was so astounding that not only did it top our list of the funniest ever, it’s gone down in Off Menu history and been called back to in episodes since. On a podcast in which celebrities simply have to name the constituents of their dream restaurant menu, Joe Thomas told an extraordinary and apparently true story about burying a dead pig in a neighbour’s garden in such a way that it made absurdist co-host James Acaster look like the sensible one.