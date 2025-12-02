Buffy Revival Director Defends One of the Original Show’s Worst Characters

Hamnet director Chloé Zhao, who helmed the first episode of the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival, has given her take on one of the show’s eternal questions: Team Spike or Team Angel?

Arguably, neither vampire is a good option for Buffy Summers. When Angel comes along, she’s 16, and he’s around 240. Plus, he can turn evil if he gets even a moment of pure happiness. Then there’s Spike. He’s also old as hell, violent, and abusive. But still, many fans have chosen their team.

While considering the choice, Zhao admitted she was a “massive” Buffy and Spike shipper in her teens and early 20s, but now that she’s older, she’s leaning towards picking neither Spike nor Angel.

“I actually, in my 40s, appreciated Riley more,” she told DC Film Girl. “When I was younger, I thought, ‘kind of boring. I prefer Spike.’ And now I’m older, go like, ‘You know what? Maybe a little less Spike, a little more Riley.'”