Apple TV+’s Pachinko Showrunner Teases World War II-Centric Season 2

It’s been over two years since audiences last saw Pachinko, the Apple TV+ original series adapting Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel of the same name. Chronicling the life of Korean woman Kim Sunja, from her relocating to Osaka during the oppressive Japanese occupation of the Korean peninsula in the first half of the 20th century to the hardships that she and her family face in the 1980s, Pachinko season 1 concluded with a younger Sunja (Kim Min-ha) losing her husband to the Japanese authorities in the 1930s while the ‘80s storyline followed Sunja’s grandson Solomon Baek (Jin Ha) at a professional crossroads after losing his banking executive position. After this two-year hiatus, Pachinko returns for its second season on Apple TV+ on August 23, upping the ante across both of its storylines.

Pachinko season 2 takes the younger Sunja’s storyline to the 1940s at the height of World War II, with the threat of the American military bombing Japanese cities as Sunja continues to contend with the abusive Japanese authorities. In the wake of her husband’s funeral and forced to relocate deeper into Japan to care for her children as Osaka endures fiery death from above, the crises Sunja faces feel even more insurmountable than the ones she faced in the first season. In an exclusive interview with Den of Geek, Pachinko showrunner and executive Soo Hugh details the main storylines in Season 2, including Sunja.

“What I love about Sunja is that she also represents the everyday person,” Hugh explains. “Our grandmothers did this, our mothers do this, and we’d do this if we were in that situation. You would do it because you want your kids to survive. That’s what we always said – Sunja is all of us. She shouldn’t feel like some superhero. We have to make sure that she feels like someone that you know.”

As with the first season, Sunja has a complicated benefactor who does his best to protect her and her children from the Japanese during her grueling ordeal through the ‘40s in Koh Hansu (Lee Min-ho). The father of Sunja’s first son Baek Noa, Hansu is an ethnic Korean who emigrated to Japan prior to the start of the story and rose through the ranks of a Japanese crime syndicate to become a powerful and feared figure in Osaka. Though Hansu has kept a close eye on Sunja and Noa, even after Sunja distanced herself from him and married someone else, his protection of them comes with its own sense of manipulation and danger.