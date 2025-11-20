How Bonnie Langford Convinced Bradley Walsh to Join the Ranks of Doctor Who Companions

Fourteen different actors have “officially” played Doctor Who’s famous Time Lord, even more if you count some of the ancillary figures like Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor, John Hurt’s War Doctor, or David Bradley, who took over the role of the First Doctor in the series’ modern era. (And technically, David Tennant did it twice.) While that may seem like a lot, it’s really not when you consider the fact that the show’s been running for well over 60 years at this point. But when it comes to the Doctor’s constant partners in adventure, the number’s much higher.

Depending on the criteria you use to judge what a “companion” means in the world of the show, anywhere from 50-70 people have travelled with the Doctor over the course of the series’s run. Many made multiple appearances, often across time periods and eras, and their legacy lived on well after they were gone, both within the world of the show and outside of it. And sometimes, the people who have played them end up shaping the show’s direction even years later.

Bonnie Langford played classic companion Melanie Bush, who appeared opposite both Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy’s Doctors in the 1980s. But it turns out that Langford is not just a former companion herself; she played a pivotal role in the casting of another many years later. She apparently helped convince Bradley Walsh to join the show.

Speaking with the Radio Times, Langford recalled encouraging the actor and popular TV presenter to say yes to the opportunity.