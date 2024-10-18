How Blue Bloods’ Family Dinners Became TV’s Most Cozy Tradition

We can see the level of dedication because the family goes to great lengths to attend each week – whether it’s returning from an undercover operation beaten to a pulp to laugh about all of the things Jamie swallowed over the years, dialing in from a hospital room because Danny’s wife Linda (Amy Carlson) was shot, or Jamie and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) hosting a wedding rehearsal meal celebrating a new member of the Reagan family. These moments have contributed to the popularity of Blue Bloods over the past 14 years.

Tom Selleck may have initially been the show’s main attraction, but Blue Bloods has evolved from a series that solely focuses on law enforcement experiences to a show that explores how families maintain their bonds in our fast-paced modern world. While some of us may air our grievances on social media or in our family Whatsapp group chat, the Reagan family dinners, a recurring element in nearly every episode.

The only missed dinners thus far come from two episodes: the season 1 installment “Dedication”, when Frank is shot coming out of a restaurant and season 2’s “A Night on the Town” when Danny and Linda go away for a weekend. Even without a formal sitdown Reagan family dinner, we still see plenty of family moments as the family comes together to track down Frank’s shooter and to babysit Danny’s kids while he’s away. The dinners serve as a symbolic anchor for the Reagan family, providing a time for them to air their grievances and enjoy the good times.

When speaking to Emmy magazine, Selleck mentioned that “Dinner scenes are hard because your focus is not what you’re eating. It’s really not even your lines, it’s your subtext. Audiences don’t care about the words, they want to see the subtext. The family dinners are loaded with subtext, and the audience is in on it because they’ve seen what the characters are going through.”

In season 10 episode 12, when Eddie is at odds with Jamie and Erin, even before any words are spoken, it’s clear to see the “arctic chill” from their side of the table, as stated by Danny’s son Sean (Andrew Terraciano). The lack of words aids the story, making it one of the most important moments in the episode. As Danny backs Eddie up, it further highlights how the show has evolved, using family dinners to address important but divisive discussions. Even at their lowest, the scene reveals to viewers the family has each other’s back when it matters.

The show’s distinctive approach to exploring the intersection of family and law enforcement sets it apart from other dramas. Blue Bloods’ dedication to authenticity makes the audience feel connected as pursuing a career due to family connections is not uncommon, particularly in law enforcement. However, in today’s world, nepotism is even more frowned upon, and the show also explores this, including how Frank avoids giving his family special treatment. Frank’s often harder on his own children than others and this often leads to tension at family dinner or funny family stories. In season 13, Frank even goes so far as to announce that he will not endorse his daughter Erin’s run for district attorney. While in the end, Erin is understanding and writes it off as one of Frank’s teachable moments as he wants her to win on her own merit, Danny mentions that at least her teachable moment wasn’t as bad as when Frank sent him to school with maple syrup in his hair.