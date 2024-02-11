The Post-Super Bowl Time Slot Isn’t All It’s Cracked Up to Be

While that all makes sense in theory, there’s a secret about the post-Super Bowl time slot that the networks don’t want you to know: it’s far from a guarantee of success. Whether its poor curation of content or the curse of outsized expectations from inflated pilot numbers, TV shows that premiere right after the Super Bowl don’t often go on to receive a second season. Don’t believe us? Check out the handy chart below.

Date Show Network Result January 21, 1979 Brothers and Sisters NBC One season, 12 episodes January 30, 1983 The A-Team NBC Five seasons, 98 episodes January 22, 1984 Airwolf CBS Four seasons, 79 episodes January 20, 1985 MacGruder and Loud ABC One season, 15 episodes January 26, 1986 The Last Precinct NBC One season eight episodes January 25, 1987 Hard Copy CBS One season, 10 episodes January 31, 1988 The Wonder Years ABC Six seasons, 115 episodes January 28, 1990 Grand Slam CBS One season, eight episodes January 27, 1991 Davis Rules ABC Two seasons, 29 episodes January 31, 1993 Homicide: Life on the Street NBC Seven seasons, 122 episodes January 30, 1994 The Good Life NBC One season, 13 episodes January 29, 1995 Extreme ABC One season, 13 episodes January 31, 1999 Family Guy Fox 22 seasons, 418 episodes February 6, 2005 American Dad! Fox 20 seasons, 366 episodes February 7, 2010 Undercover Boss CBS 11 seasons, 136 episodes February 5, 2017 24: Legacy Fox One season, 12 episodes February 3, 2019 The World’s Best CBS One season, 12 episodes February 7, 2021 The Equalizer CBS Three seasons, 46 episodes

By our count, 18 new TV shows have premiered their first episode after a Super Bowl and of those 18, only nine (or 50%) reached anything resembling long-term success. In this case, we’re interpretting “success” as merely a second season. Even that is a pretty liberal definition though. If we exclude shows that did receive second seasons but didn’t make any kind of longterm cultural impact (Airwolf, Davis Rules, The Equalizer) then the post-Super Bowl time slot’s success rate goes down to 33%.

Per some studies (albeit dated ones), this number is consistent with the 20-35% rate that the average network series faces even without boost of a super-sized audience for its first episode. Why then, do networks continually perceive the post-Super Bowl slot as a good spot to debut new shows? The answer to that question is that, increasingly, they don’t.

In the 21st century, networks have used the Super Bowl to premiere a fresh show only five times, most recently with 2021’s The Equalizer. Instead, many networks of late have opted to air “special” episodes of their existing programming to both reward current fans and try to appeal to new ones. Due to all the statistical noise surrounding viewership numbers in the cable and streaming age, it’s hard to pinpoint whether this leads to a noticeable increase in ratings. What is clear, however, is that it does lead to some great episodes of television. Just glance at the impressive list below.

Date Show Episode Network January 28, 1996 Friends The One After the Superbowl” NBC January 26, 1997 The X-Files “Leonard Betts” Fox January 25, 1998 3rd Rock from the Sun “36! 24! 36! Dick” NBC January 30, 2000 The Practice “New Evidence” ABC February 3, 2002 Malcolm in the Middle “Company Picnic” Fox January 26, 2003 Alias “Phase One” ABC February 1, 2004 Survivor: All-Stars “They’re Back!” CBS February 5, 2006 Grey’s Anatomy “It’s the End of the World” ABC February 4, 2007 Criminal Minds “The Big Game” CBS February 3, 2008 House “Frozen” Fox February 1, 2009 The Office “Stress Relief” NBC February 6, 2011 Glee “The Sue Sylvester Shuffler” Fox February 3, 2013 Elementary “The Deductionist” CBS February 2, 2014 New Girl “Prince” Fox February 2, 2014 Brooklyn Nine-Nine “Operation: Broken Feather” Fox February 1, 2015 The Blacklist “Luther Braxton (Part 1)” NBC February 4, 2018 This Is Us “Super Bowl Sunday” NBC

That’s a pretty impressive batch of TV episodes right there, including a Grey’s Anatomy classic and an Office installment that featured one of the best cold opens over.

This year, CBS is going to play it risky by using its post-Super Bowl slot to premiere its new show Tracker. Starring Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson on This Is Us) and based on a book character created by Jeffrey Deaver (who also created the character Lincoln Rhyme), Tracker follows survivalist Colter Shaw (Hartley) as he uses his tracking skills to travel the country and solve mysteries.