Better Call Saul Season 5 Recap

Who is Our Antihero: Jimmy McGill or Saul Goodman?

Flashing back to present events in the show, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) is excited to take on his new role as Saul Goodman, New Mexico’s finest attorney for the criminal underworld. Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) doesn’t quite know what to think of Jimmy’s newfound confidence in his facade, giving him foreboding warnings about where these decisions could lead him in life. This is the first massive step towards seeing the downfall of Jimmy and the rise of the shell of a man we see in Breaking Bad as Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston’s) lawyer. Jimmy has absolutely no hesitations about where this is headed yet, even giving out coupons to criminals for 50% legal counseling from Saul in the case of an arrest. Surely this can’t backfire, right?

The Dark Duel of Lalo Salamanca and Gus Fring

Turning over to the world of meth manufacturing that Gus started to put into motion in the fourth season, Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) seems to know that something is off with Fring’s operation. He wants to know what Gus is hiding from the Salamanca’s, and he seems to think what was being built underground was something much more than a refrigerator for his chicken.

Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) is caught in the middle of both big bad boogie men, serving as Gus’s mole within the Salamanca family, but also having to mask to Lalo his true intentions. This puts Gus in a tough spot throughout the season as he must use the intel Nacho gives him effectively. Any hasty decisions could tip Lalo off to the betrayer hiding within the Salamanca family. Gus is forced to let the authorities uncover his drug dealers’ dead drops throughout the city, and eventually Gus and Nacho have to burn down a Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant to appease a request from Lalo.

Hank and Gomie Back Are on the Scene

Two of our favorite cops ever, Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and Steve Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada), get to make their first and only cameos in Better Call Saul when they’re called in to investigate the drug operation of Gus Fring. Jimmy’s scenes with Hank and Gomie are fun and nostalgic, making us remember their witty verbal sparring in Breaking Bad. Hank and Gomie are the aforementioned authorities who bust several of Gus’s dead drops, something that helps aid Lalo in his duel with Gus.

Mike Ehrmantraut’s Identity Crisis

We certainly haven’t forgotten about Mike Ehrmantraut’s (Jonathan Banks) story in season 5. Mike is at perhaps his lowest point emotionally and mentally in either Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul after he shoots and kills Werner Ziegler (Rainer Bock) in the fourth season finale. He no longer wants anything to do with Gus’s operation, his temper turns him away from his daughter-in-law and granddaughter, and he’s seen getting wasted and fighting street thugs on purpose. It’s not until Gus nurses Mike back to health in the aftermath of getting shanked by a gang that Mike starts to see the purpose of his life again, however sad that purpose is.

Gus shares a little more about his backstory with Mike so that they can bond over the need for revenge. Gus wants revenge for his lover, Max, and Mike is empathetic due to his backstory with his son’s death and police corruption. Just like that the two dead-serious criminals are linked together for the rest of both series.