The Best Family Guy Movie Spoofs, Ranked

9. Petergeist

Season 4 Episode 26

“Petergeist” crams every scene with pop culture references, and while it may grow tiresome by its midpoint, you can’t help but appreciate its rapid firing of gags. The entire episode is a riff on Poltergeist, with Stewie getting stuck in the TV after discussing the aftermath of Friends with the supernatural entity. From there, it escalates into a frenzy of references and bits of Poltergeist lore that becomes more sardonic. Herbert fights a tree like Gandalf in Lord of the Rings, Peter’s peeled skin reveals Hank Hill, and Peter and Stewie escaping the TV straight through Meg’s rear end is all perfect Family Guy nonsense. Also this was how I was introduced to Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” and the not Mike Tyson bit in The Hangover.

8. Leggo My Meg-O

Season 10 Episode 20

This is a Brian and Stewie adventure with them becoming Bryan Mills in a Taken parody. When Meg is kidnapped in Paris on a trip abroad, Stewie and Brian take it upon themselves to save her. Of course, Stewie acts as the man of action and master of disguise while Brian is nearby eating a sandwich. “Leggo My Meg-O” is a fun take on Taken with some shots directly, uh, taken from its source material, like Meg being pulled from under the bed and Peter doing the “I don’t know who you are” speech. Just to think this predated Liam Neeson working with Seth MacFarlane in films and on Family Guy.

7. Fat Gun

Season 23 Episode 1

In the season 23 opener, Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick get their good ol’ Family Guy ribbin’ with Peter as Maverick, Joe as Goose, Stewie as Iceman, and Chris as Rooster. Every other interaction with Joe’s Goose has Peter going, “Talk to me, Goose,” which always lands a laugh along with playing up the homoeroticism in a hilarious take on the beach scene. Most of Top Gun‘s segment is sheer silliness, poking fun at the ‘80s outdatedness. Then, Maverick presents a visually impressive recreation of the finale’s dogfight sequence, coupled with making fun of plot holes ranging from Rooster’s youthful age and its entire female cast from the predecessor being shafted. Yes, Tiny Tom Cruise makes a cameo.