The 25 Best American Dad Episodes

It’s no secret that American Dad stumbled onto a veritable goldmine in the form of Roger’s many, many personae throughout the series. We’ve also been privy to witnessing Roger do some truly reprehensible things, so the concept of meeting the worst of Roger’s personae—someone that’s so vile that he’s gone as far as “retiring” the character—holds a ton of potential behind it. At the same time, such an idea also has the potential to inevitably be disappointing, with Spanish’s actions no way being as brutal as what we can imagine. Well, nope. Ricky Spanish is a pretty big motherfucker.

Much of this episode sees the always reliable pairing of Steve and Roger going around and trying to right Ricky Spanish’s many wrongs, with the results getting increasingly ridiculous. This is an episode that by design is meant to be extreme and it doesn’t disappoint on the matter. Add to that an absolutely bonkers ending narration by Werner Herzog, ostensibly turning the entire episode into a documentary about innocence and labeling theory, and you’ve got a winning ending for an already strong episode.

13. Virtual In-Stanity

Season 8 Episode 5

Okay, there’s some pretty messed up stuff in this episode where Stan creates an avatar for Steve to go to prom with, that’s actually him in a virtual reality machine. We see Stan essentially dating—and nearly having sex with—his son, and yet the Roger sub-plot is what keeps bringing me back to this episode. Roger and Klaus start a limo service and a bunch of drunk frat boys stiff their bill of $20.

The rest of this storyline is pure insane bliss as Roger murders the five guys (and plenty more in collateral damage), with the series turning out just some truly graphic deaths in this episode. That final kill on the airplane is just nonsense and I love it! Also, the line, “Are you really going to kill five people over twenty dollars?” “Are you really asking that to the people who just last week killed six people over nine-teen dollars?” is just so, so perfect. And that car horn!

12. Bully For Steve

Season 5 Episode 16