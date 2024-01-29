Masters of the Air and Band of Brothers Already Have a Navy Companion (Sort Of)

Masters of the Air is the third entry in a collection of miniseries produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg about the United States’ involvement in World War II. Following Band of Brothers in 2001 and The Pacific in 2010, Masters of the Air takes to the skies to explore the U.S. Air Force’s efforts to take down the Axis Powers.

In speaking to Den of Geek prior to the series’ premiere on Apple TV+, executive producer of all three series Gary Goetzman explained how they were (or were not) related.

“We don’t ever cross over, you know,” Goetzman says. “Band of Brothers was its own thing. And the more anthological approach we took with The Pacific was its own thing. I feel this is different too. Their connection is they’re all facets of World War II performed differently and all heading for the same hopeful solution of getting rid of Hitler.”

Indeed, each of the three series follows a different facet of the Allies’ military effort to defeat Nazi Germany and its client states. Band of Brothers takes place on the fields and towns of Western Europe with the U.S. Army’s Easy Company advancing on the ground towards their target. The Pacific is set in the Pacific theater of the war and follows several units of Marines as they hop from island to island to fight imperial Japan. Masters of the Air, of course, is embedded with the Air Force and the 100th Bomb Group’s many aerial missions.