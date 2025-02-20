New Avatar: The Last Airbender Series Will Take Place After The Legend of Korra

“When we created the original series, we never imagined we’d still be expanding the world decades later,” Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko said in a joint statement. “This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!”

While there’s a lot to unpack in this announcement and plot description, perhaps the most meaningful nugget of information is that Avatar: Seven Havens picks up after Korra’s tenure as Avatar. The Legend of Korra ends on a warm note but The Avatar Cycle cannot continue until the current Avatar shuffles loose their mortal coil, meaning Korra will no longer be around once this new Earthbender realizes her destiny. Avatar: Seven Havens‘ status as a sequel also means that our poor Earthbender and her twin likely won’t have access to a crucial tool that previous Avatars did.

For ten thousand years, Avatars operated as reincarnations of all the previous Avatars who came before them, meaning the current Avatar had access to their predecessors as ghostly advisors. Korra’s tussle with the Dark Avatar UnaVaatu brought an end to that ancient cycle, with Korra having to restart a new one on her own. With that in mind, the protagonist of Avatar: Seven Havens may be able to solicit Korra’s help, but reconnecting with older Avatars like Aang, Roku, and Kyoshi will be harder, if not impossible, to pull off.

That disruption of institutional and cultural memory helps to explain how Seven Havens‘ world might have been shattered by a “devastating cataclysm.” It also adds a new dimension to the news that our heroic Earthbender will have to avoid human and spiritual hunters alike. This poor kid doesn’t even have a name yet and we already feel so bad for her and her twin.

Additional news of Avatar: Seven Havens‘ premiere date and casting will be announced at a later date, per Nickelodeon. The series was revealed as part of the network’s celebration of Avatar‘s 20th anniversary. Next up for the franchise is the Untitled Animated Aang Avatar movie, set to be released to theaters on January 30, 2026 and two future seasons of Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender reboot. Be on the lookout for more news as Nickelodeon continues to observe the February 21, 2005 debut of an animated legend.