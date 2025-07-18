Avatar and an Oral History of the Blind Bandit

We did too many shots in that episode because of the action and the fights. Usually, you want to get around 300 shots per episode. We had 600. In hindsight? That’s irresponsible. We killed the animation studio. They did basically two episodes worth of work for one.

Bryan Konietzko

Sometimes, the higher shot count is more efficient if you’re cutting around action. There’s a lot of limited anime where they cut around a lot, but there’s not a lot of motion. It depends on what action you’re covering and how much movement you have.

Ethan Spaulding

Mike and Bryan would put revision post-its over drawings. You’d look around the room, and it’s almost all yellow post-its. They redid the whole show, but then you have a great guidepost [for the rest of production.] Some of it was so good I was like, “I’m just going to use these and not clean them up. The animators will understand these drawings.” I got in trouble with Bryan because when it was time for animatic or shipping, he said, “These are too rough, man.”

Bryan Konietzko

On the first pass of the Act Three fight, I remember Mike and I were like, “It’s not quite there yet.” You don’t make any friends on those days when you have to give those big notes.

Ethan Spaulding

So Bryan, Justin Ridge—a board artist—and I came in on a Saturday, and we went through all the shots.

Bryan Konietzko

They did a great job, and it all came together really well.

Angela Song Mueller

By the time I came on (the episode), I’m there to be like, “What can I do for you?” Bryan already had a solid pre-design set for most of those wrestlers, and he says, “I have these sketches. Can you take them to final? Can you go ahead and clean them up?” I’d be helping him clean up what he’s got down already. Then there’s going to be a lot of ancillary characters and incidentals. I’d just get lost in the rabbit holes of online reference. I was one of the lucky few to have a computer actually at my desk. It was hard to find some of that research sometimes. You would tap into something, and it would just take you down a whole rabbit hole of gorgeous historical outfits and designs. I’m just like, “How far can I go with this, and is Bryan gonna get mad if I put too many flowers in Toph’s mom’s hair?” I’d happily tack on more, but gotta think about our poor animators and save them from dying.

Part 5: LEGACY

Ethan Spaulding

We got the VHS with the raw animation back, and it came out looking stellar. Everyone had fun working on this because of the subject matter. The writers had fun; the board team had fun; and then the animators, you could tell they had fun with all these characters.

Bryan Konietzko

This was a really special episode. Mike and I both had the opportunity to personally put even more care into this one than we had with other episodes. I’m usually the one that picks on our old work the hardest, but this one? It came out pretty good.

Michael Dante DiMartino

The character animation in this one is definitely one of the best. Among the top episodes for character animation.

Michaela Jill Murphy

A lot of people, myself included, were so grateful to have a character like Toph. They were used to seeing a more feminine display of strength or communication, being collected and cordial. Toph was not any of that. She got to be a little gremlin. Sometimes, you just want to wake up and make hairy pits jokes. So many people, especially girls growing up, would say, “I was the tomboy. I was always making fart jokes. I always loved being more messy and dirty and wrestling with neighbors and brothers. I never felt like I saw a female character who was as grounded and tough as I was.” Toph was so fiercely against all the control. Any time she gets to wake up and just be who she is and not have to worry about judgment from anyone else? There’s no better feeling than that: just being 100% authentically you without having to adhere to any weird standards.