A.P. Bio Cast: Glenn Howerton + Funny Young Actors Is a Winning Formula

A.P. Bio is one of the more under-appreciated sitcoms of its era. First premiering on NBC in 2018 before getting the boot over to streaming on Peacock in 2020, the Mike O’Brien-created series takes the “gruff teacher with a secret heart of gold” trope and turns it on its head.

The four-season show follows Jack Griffin (played by It’s Always Sunny‘s Glenn Howerton), a disgraced Harvard philosophy professor who is forced to return home to Toledo, Ohio and take a job as an A.P. Biology teacher at Whitlock High School. Jack’s heart contains no gold, secret or otherwise. He begins his story an asshole and largely ends it the same way. He also maintains an almost metatextual awareness of his role as a beleaguered-but-redeemable teacher archetype and makes a concerted effort to not allow his class full of lovable, precocious honor students to change him in any way.

And yet, A.P. Bio quickly evolves into a warm hang out comedy anyway. That’s largely due to the sheer charisma of the people involved. The show’s ensemble is neatly split between the teachers in Jack’s world (led by Patton Oswalt as the school’s principal and Paula Pell as his loyal secretary) and the students. Casting young actors can be a bit of a crapshoot but the performers that A.P. Bio finds to fill out its titular class all shine and prove to be the perfect accompaniment for Howerton’s cranky talents.

With A.P. Bio now on Netflix for the first time, let’s take a moment to take stock of that cast, what they bring to the show, and what they’ve been up to since.