Amazon Prime Video New Releases: September 2024

There’s a lot to look forward to on Prime Video this September. From docuseries to live sports to recent movies, there’s bound to be something for everyone this month.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May set off on their last ever Grand Tour adventure in The Grand Tour: One for the Road (Sept. 13). The Money Game (Sept. 10) offers an in-depth look inside LSU athletics during the historic change to the NCAA that allows student athletes to profit off of their likeness.

Prime Video’s movie catalog is growing this month with recent films The American Society of Magical Negroes and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish joining the streaming service this month. Additionally, In the Heights, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Galaxy Quest, and Paddington 2 are among the exciting films joining Prime’s library in September.

Here’s everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in September – Amazon originals are designated with an asterisk.