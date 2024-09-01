Amazon Prime Video New Releases: September 2024
There's something for everyone on Prime Video with Thursday Night Football, Money Games, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish among Sept. 2024's offerings.
There’s a lot to look forward to on Prime Video this September. From docuseries to live sports to recent movies, there’s bound to be something for everyone this month.
Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May set off on their last ever Grand Tour adventure in The Grand Tour: One for the Road (Sept. 13). The Money Game (Sept. 10) offers an in-depth look inside LSU athletics during the historic change to the NCAA that allows student athletes to profit off of their likeness.
Prime Video’s movie catalog is growing this month with recent films The American Society of Magical Negroes and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish joining the streaming service this month. Additionally, In the Heights, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Galaxy Quest, and Paddington 2 are among the exciting films joining Prime’s library in September.
Here’s everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in September – Amazon originals are designated with an asterisk.
New on Amazon Prime Video – September 2024
Available Now
*Angry Birds Mystery Island S1, Part 2 (2024)
Joe Pickett S1-2 (2021)
The Tudors S1-4 (2007)
Tyler Perry’s Sistas S1-S3 (2020)
Sept. 1
21 Grams (2004)
Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)
Angela’s Ashes (2000)
Army of Darkness (1993)
Basic Instinct (1992)
Beatriz at Dinner (2017) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Before I Go to Sleep (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)
Brides of Dracula (1960)
Bubba Ho-Tep (2003)
Cape Fear (1962)
CB4 (1993)
Chasing Amy (1997)
Child’s Play (2019)
Constantine (2005)
Continental Divide (1981)
Coogan’s Bluff (1968)
Crimson Peak (2015)
Cyborg (1986)
Devil (2010)
Disturbing Behavior (1998)
Dracula (1931)
Drag Me to Hell (2009)
Dredd (2012)
Dressed to Kill (1980)
Duck Soup (1933)
Election (1999)
For Love of the Game (1999)
For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943)
Forces of Nature (1999)
Frida (2002)
Galaxy Quest (1999)
Gambit (1967)
Ghost Story (1981)
Hotel Artemis (2018)
I Am Durán (2019)
In The Heights (2021)
In the Name of the Father (1994)
Jeepers Creepers (2001)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Jonah Hex (2010)
Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)
Lifeforce (1985)
Madagascar (2005) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Meet Joe Black (1998)
Megamind (2010) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Mirror Mirror (2012) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Nerve (2016)
Night Creatures (1962)
Nocturnal Animals (2016)
Overboard (1987)
Penguins of Madagascar (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
Red Eye (2005)
Revolutionary Road (2009)
Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Roxanne (1987)
Rumble Fish (1983)
Runaway Train (1986)
Saturday Night Fever (1977)
Sinister 2 (2015)
Son of Dracula (1943)
Species (1995)
Species II (1998)
Species III (2004)
Species: The Awakening (2007)
Steel (1997)
Stigmata (1999)
Super 8 (2011) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Swingers (1996)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Black Dahlia (2006)
The Cold Light of Day (2012)
The Core (2003)
The Doors (1991)
The Egg And I (1947)
The First Purge (2018) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The General’s Daughter (1999)
The Grey (2011) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Invisible Man (1933)
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1977)
The Misfits (2021)
The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
The Mummy (1932)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)
The Usual Suspects (1995)
The Vampire Lovers (1970)
The Wolf Man (1941)
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Tyler Perry’s Acrimony (2018) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
V for Vendetta (2006)
Where the Buffalo Roam (1980)
Winchester (2018) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Wolfman (2010)
Sept. 3
Snack Shack (2024)
The American Society of Magical Negroes (2024)
Sept. 6
ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2024)
Sept. 10
*The Money Game (2024)
Sept. 11
Colette (2018)
Sept. 12
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)
Around the World in 80 Days (2021) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Sept. 13
*The Grand Tour: One For The Road (2024)
Sept. 14
*Elementary S1-7 (2013)
PBC on Prime Video (2024)
Spark: A Space Tail (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Sept. 15
Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)
Sept. 19
Words on Bathroom Walls (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Sept. 20
Jason Bourne (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Sept. 23
What If (2014)
Sept. 24
*Evolution of the Black Quarterback (2024)
Sept. 26
Paddington 2 (2018)
Sept. 29
Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Sept. 30
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Sept. 5, 12, 19
WNBA on Prime Video (2024)
Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
Sept. 12, 19, 26
Thursday Night Football (2024)