Amazon Prime Video New Releases: July 2024

Amazon Prime Video is the place to go for movies this month, with a plethora of original films as well as new library additions for just about every movie fan. The Emma Roberts-led original Space Cadet hits the streaming service aptly on the Fourth of July, for anyone looking for a fish-out-of-water style comedy. My Spy the Eternal City, the newest film in the Dave Bautista-led family action series also drops on July 18.

Action film fans are also in for a treat with recent films The Beekeeper and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning coming to Prime Video in July.



As far as TV shows go, the most notable addition this month is the adult animated series Sausage Party: Foodtopia, a continuation of the 2016 film Sausage Party.

Here’s everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in July – Amazon originals are designated with an asterisk.

New on Amazon Prime Video – July 2024

July 1

JAG S1-10 (1995)

The Chosen S4 (2024)

The Way West (1995)

Tyler Perry’s Sistas S1-S3 (2020)

13 Going on 30 (2004) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy (1982)

A Separation (2011)

Absence of Malice (1981)

American Outlaws (2001)

Amistad (1997)

Animal House (1978)

Annie (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Bananas (1971)

Billy Madison (1995)

Blue Chips (1994)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Bottle Rocket (1996)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Center Stage: On Pointe (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Center Stage: Turn It Up (2008) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Charlie Bartlett (2008)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Code Of Silence (1985)

Collide (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Colors (1988)

Cruel Intentions (1999) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Death at a Funeral (2010) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Death Rides A Horse (1969)

Death Warrant (1990)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Easy Rider (1969)

El Dorado (1967)

Event Horizon (1997)

Five Easy Pieces (1970)

For a Few Dollars More (1967)

From Here To Eternity (1953)

Fury (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Gladiator (2000)

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hang ‘em High (1968)

Hannibal (2001)

Hard Target (1993)

Harsh Times (2006)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Jagged Edge (1985)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Justin Bieber’s Believe (2013) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Lawrence Of Arabia (1962)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love & Mercy (2015)

Masquerade (1988)

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Mermaids (1990)

Missing Link (2019) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington (1939)

Mrs. Winterbourne (1996)

My Left Foot (1990)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Non-Stop (2014)

Original Sin (2001)

Picture This (2008)

Pompeii (2014)

Postcards From The Edge (1990)

Private Parts (1997)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Sahara (2005)

Savages (2012)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power (2015)

Scorpion King: Book of Souls (2018)

Seventh Son (2015)

Shane (1953)

Skyscraper (2018) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Split (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Spy Game (2001)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VII: Generations (1994)

Star Trek VIII: First Contact(1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek X: Nemesis (2002)

Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Ted (2012)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

The Armstrong Lie (2013)

The Awful Truth (1937)

The Babysitter(995)

The Black Stallion (1971)

The Black Stallion Returns (1983)

The Bone Collector(1999)

The Bridge At Remagen(1969)

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

The Caine Mutiny (1954)

The Comedian (2017)

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)

The First Wives Club (1996)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1967)

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

The High Note (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The King of Staten Island (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Love Letter (2013)

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Other Guys (2010) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Remains Of The Day (1993)

The Running Man (1981)

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2012)

The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior (2008)

The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

The Turning (2020) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Wolfman (2010)

They Might Be Giants(1971)

Timeline (2003)

Trainspotting (1996)

Unforgiven (1992)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

Wanderlust (2012)

Wayne’s World (1992)

Witness (1985)

Young Adult (2011)

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)