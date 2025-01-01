Amazon Prime Video New Releases: January 2025

This month on Prime Video is full of new and exciting releases. 2024 action comedy The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt arrives on January 2. Directed by Zoë Kravitz and starring Channing Tatum, the thriller Blink Twice makes its way to the streamer on January 21. Movies like The Social Network, Edge of Tomorrow, and The LEGO Movie also join Prime Video’s library this month.

As far as Prime originals go, season 3 of Harlem arrives on Prime Video January 23, followed by the original movie You’re Cordially Invited on January 30. Starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon, You’re Cordially Invited is a comedy centered around two families who happened to accidentally book the same wedding venue for the same day. As you might expect, chaos and hilarity ensue as each group tries to outdo the other and clash over their desire to each have the perfect day.

Here’s everything coming to Prime Video in January – Amazon originals are designated with an asterisk.

New on Amazon Prime Video – January 2025

January 1

How to Get Away with Murder S1-S6 (2015)

Wild Cards S1 (2024)

A Quiet Place: Day One (2024)

American Sniper (2015)

Autumn In New York (2000)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back In Business (1996)

Basic (2003)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Benny & Joon (1993)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Bridesmaids Unrated (2011)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Coffy (1973)

Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream (2008)

Cutting Edge 4: Fire and Ice (2010)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Dope (2015)

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Fled (1996)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Hoodlum (1997)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)

Hotel Rwanda (2005)

Imitation of Life (1959)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Liar Liar (1997)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Little Nicky (2000)

MacGruber (2010)

Major Payne (1995)

Mississippi Burning (1989)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Mystery Men (1999)

Nicholas Nickleby (2002)

Return to Me (2000)

Rollerball (2002)

Santa Claus: The Movie 25th Anniversary Edition (1985)

Scent of a Woman (1993)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Something Wild (1986)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Plane (2004)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Supernova (2021)

Tag (2018)

Ted (Unrated) (2012)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Brothers (2001)

The Company You Keep (2013)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold (2006)

The Equalizer (2014)

The Great Outdoors (1988)

The Grey (2012)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Last Samurai (2003)

The LEGO Movie (2014)

The Sixth (2024)

The Social Network (2010)

The Way Back (2020)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Touch (2024)

Unforgiven (1992)

Valmont (1989)

Wedding Daze (2008)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

Wicker Park (2004)

xXx (2002)

xXx: State of the Union (2005)

Yentl (1984)