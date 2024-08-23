Blink Twice Ending Explained: Red Rabbit, Gift Bags and That Final Scene

At a gala event for King, Frida and Jess are working, but aided by some fabulous dresses and a bit of ingenuity they sneak into the gala as guests, meet the infamous King, who Frida has a massive crush on, and get to party with his inner circle. After a night of luxurious partying the girls are invited to join him and his friends on his island. Who could refuse?

The women on the island: Frida, Jess, Sarah (Adria Arjona), Camilla (Liz Caribel) and Heather (Trew Mullen), are given beautiful rooms, identical sets of white outfits and a perfume called desideria (the word means ‘desire’ or ‘longing’) derived from the giant purple flowers that are to be found everywhere on the island. The days are filled with drink, drugs, sunbathing and swimming, fine food, endless champagne and debauchery. But something is up, bits of time are missing, and why is there dirt under Frida’s nails?

What’s really going on on the island?

This is, indeed, Pussy Island. The women have been lured there by King for the pleasure of his male guests. At night the men rape and abuse the women but because of the desideria, which is basically a very powerful date rape drug which causes amnesia, by morning the woman just don’t remember. The days on the island are deliberately hazy, and all very much the same and the women lose all sense of time – they have no idea what day it is so don’t notice that swathes of time are going missing.

That doesn’t just include Jess and Frida – Frida learns that the other women really didn’t know King or the other men at all. Sarah, who is ostensibly with the absolutely awful Cody (Simon Rex) tells Frida he just chatted her up in a coffee shop.

What’s with the gift bags?

When Kyle McLachan’s sleazy therapist Rich pays a flying visit to the island that every guest leaves with a red gift bag containing the perfume. We have seen earlier Geena Davis’ as King’s assistant, struggling with vast numbers of these red bags and later we see a room full of them. Later Frida discovers polaroids (Christian Slater’s Vic snaps these throughout the film) featuring different women, and blokes with red gift bags. This isn’t a closed circle – King is inviting male guests to the island to rape women on a regular basis.

And why the gift bag? Perhaps the subtext is that these men will use the perfume when they are back from the island too.