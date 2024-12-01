Amazon Prime Video New Releases: December 2024

Prime Video has a wide variety of original offerings this December. From holiday specials to intriguing documentaries to new adult animation, there’s a lot to look forward to as we finish out the year.

From the creators of Netflix’s LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS comes a new animated anthology series called Secret Level. This series features original stories set in the worlds of some of the most popular and beloved video games, from God of War to Pac-Man.

If you’re looking for something to get you in the holiday spirit, comedian Jack Whitehall has a Christmas special coming to Prime Video this December, featuring guests like Dave Bautista and Michael Bublé. Jack in Time for Christmas follows Whitehall as he finds himself stranded in the U.S. before Christmas, forcing him to find a variety of ways to try and get home to the U.K. in time for Christmas.

The popular brand Lisa Frank may literally look like sunshine and rainbows, but according to a new docuseries dropping this month, Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story, this generation-defining brand may have had more than a few secrets lurking under the sparkly surface.