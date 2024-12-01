Amazon Prime Video New Releases: December 2024
Secret Level and A Quiet Place: Day One are among Prime Video's hottest new releases this December
Prime Video has a wide variety of original offerings this December. From holiday specials to intriguing documentaries to new adult animation, there’s a lot to look forward to as we finish out the year.
From the creators of Netflix’s LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS comes a new animated anthology series called Secret Level. This series features original stories set in the worlds of some of the most popular and beloved video games, from God of War to Pac-Man.
If you’re looking for something to get you in the holiday spirit, comedian Jack Whitehall has a Christmas special coming to Prime Video this December, featuring guests like Dave Bautista and Michael Bublé. Jack in Time for Christmas follows Whitehall as he finds himself stranded in the U.S. before Christmas, forcing him to find a variety of ways to try and get home to the U.K. in time for Christmas.
The popular brand Lisa Frank may literally look like sunshine and rainbows, but according to a new docuseries dropping this month, Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story, this generation-defining brand may have had more than a few secrets lurking under the sparkly surface.
Notable movies joining the streaming service this month include A Quiet Place: Day One, The Batman (2022), The Bikeriders, Beau is Afraid, and Knives Out.
Here’s everything coming to Prime Video in December – Amazon originals are designated with an asterisk.
New on Amazon Prime Video – December 2024
December 1
All The Queen’s Men S1-S3 (2021)
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations S1-S8 (2008)
Babylon 5 S1-S5 (1994)
Falcon Crest S1-S9 (1982)
Hatelds & McCoys (2012)
Knots Landing S1-S14 (1980)
Nikita S1-S4 (2011)
Nip/Tuck S1-S7 (2003)
Sisters S1-S6 (1991)
A Haunting in Venice (2023)
A Scanner Darkly (2006)
After Hours (1985)
Alexander the Great (1956)
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)
Almost Famous (2000)
Amistad (1997)
An All Dogs Christmas Carol (1998)
An Inconvenient Truth (2006)
Anger Management (2003)
Back to School (1986)
BALLS OUT (2015)
Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice Ultimate Edition (2016)
Bio-Dome (1996)
Born to be Wild (1995)
Bulletproof Monk (2003)
Cadillac Man (1990)
Child’s Play (1988)
Chorus Line (1985)
Cop Land (1997)
Critters (1986)
Death on the Nile (2022)
Deep Cover (1992)
Dick (1999)
Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite (1972)
El Cantante (2007)
Fatal Attraction (1987)
Ghost Town (2008)
Green Room (2016)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Hansel and Gretel (1987)
Havoc (2005)
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth (1992)
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)
Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005)
Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)
Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)
Hellraiser: Inferno (2000)
Hercules (1983)
Hostile Witness (1969)
Hot Under The Collar (1992)
If Looks Could Kill (2016)
Imagine That (2009)
Jackie Chan’s First Strike (1997)
Joker (2019)
Justice League (2017)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
Last Vegas (2013)
Lawman (1971)
Lions for Lambs (2007)
Lost & Found (2017)
Major League (1989)
Mata Hari (1931)
Men at Work (1990)
Miami Blues (1990)
Monster Trucks (2017)
Mr. Nanny (1993)
Murder on The Orient Express (2017)
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)
Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)
One Crazy Summer (1986)
Osmosis Jones (2001)
Out of Time (2003)
Overnight Delivery (2016)
Paycheck (2003)
Pet Sematary Two (1992)
Pocketful of Miracles (1961)
Rain Man (1988)
Red Dawn (1984)
Revolutionary Road (2009)
Road to Perdition (2002)
Sabrina (1954)
Shooter (2007)
Sicario (2015)
Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)
Soapdish (1991)
Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)
Stop-Loss (2008)
SubUrbia (1997)
Tank Girl (1995)
TEEN WOLF (1985)
The 11th Hour (2015)
The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002)
The Art of War (2000)
The Batman (2022)
The Battle of Britain (1969)
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)
The Golden Child (1986)
The Great Train Robbery (2013)
The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996)
The Land that Time Forgot (1975)
The Last Waltz (1978)
The Perfect Holiday (2007)
The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Untouchables (1987)
The Warriors (1979)
The Witches (1990)
The Wood (1999)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Total Recall (1990)
Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983)
Under Fire (1983)
Vision Quest (1985)
Walking Tall (2004)
With Honors (1994)
Witness (1985)
December 3
Angry Birds Mystery Island Part 3 (2024)
*Jack in Time for Christmas (2024)
December 4
*Pop Culture Jeopardy! (2024)
December 5
*Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story (2024)
*The Red Virgin (2024)
December 6
*ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2024)
*The Sticky (2024)
December 10
*Secret Level (2024)
The Bikeriders (2024)
December 11
Knives Out (2019)
December 13
Beau Is Afraid (2023)
December 19
*Beast Games (2024)
The Creator (2023)
December 23
*ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief’s Clothing (2024)
December 25
The Equalizer 2 (2018)
December 27
*Culpa Tuya (“Your Fault”) (2024)
When You Finish Saving the World (2023)
December 31
A Quiet Place: Day One (2024)
December 5, 12, 19, 26
Thursday Night Football (2024)