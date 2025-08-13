Alien: Earth Study Guide – Noah Hawley Reveals His Alien TV Prequel Inspirations

Writer, director, and producer Noah Hawley has a unique approach to adaptation. Though an author of six novels and several other original TV and film projects, the New York-born, Austin-based creator is best known for his work in the realm of creative translation, having burst onto the scene with FX anthology series Fargo.

Fargo doesn’t lift any characters or plot lines directly from Joel and Ethan Coen’s 1996 dark comedy classic but it does, in some inscrutable way, borrow its soul. Through five loosely-related seasons, the series has paid brilliant homage the Coen brothers’ oeuvre, while carving its own place in TV history. Hawley pulled off a similar translational magic trick with the X-Men mythos in the psychedelic series Legion. Now FX is turning to him once again to find a fresh take on yet another beloved film franchise in the form of Alien: Earth. How does one begin to conceptualize a new story in the sprawling sci-fi/horror sandbox spawned by Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic?

“I start with feelings,” Hawley told Den of Geek at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. “What did I feel about the original movie? I don’t go back and rewatch it. I just try to remember what really stuck with me about the first two films. And then my goal is to recreate those feelings in you by telling you a totally different story.”

Feelings may have brought Hawley to the page, but to complete the epic eight-episode first season of Alien: Earth, he and this team needed some more creative fuel. Speaking to Den of Geek magazine prior to the show’s premiere, Hawley revealed a handful of surprising inspirations for this early chapter in the Alien saga.