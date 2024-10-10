Agatha All Along Episode 5 Explained: You Should See Me in a Crown

The crown symbolism has another meaning thanks to Locke’s character sporting a silver crown with a similar design to the one Elizbeth Olsen wears when in her full Scarlet Witch getup. This new crown looks a lot like Wanda’s, and if you look closely, it even appears to have the same “M” for Maximoff design. This was seemingly a deliberate design choice, as costume designer Daniel Selon took to Instagram to explain Teen’s new look. Selon said, “You’ll just have to wait to see what else is revealed as his full identity emerges in the coming episodes…” but at this point, it’s clear he’s playing a more mature Billy Maximoff.

Taking the royal lineage further, Heavy Spoilers spotted a poster for a Point Reyes Lighthouse. Episode 3 included Sharon Davis (Deborah Jo Rupp) gulping Reyna Rioja, and with the translation of Reyna from Spanish meaning Queen and Reyes meaning “Kings”, the implication is that episode 5 is symbolic of the future King’s powers awakening. Note how his character’s magic is blue, like the brief snippets we saw of young Billy (Julian Hilliard) using his powers at the end of WandaVision.

Aside from all the theorizing about Teen being Billy, there are clues that the reveal has been in front of our eyes the entire time. As soon as the first trailer for Agatha All Along aired, eagle-eyed fans spotted that Teen’s outfit in the ‘80s-inspired episode conjured up the aesthetic of Wiccan. In fact, his blue headband and red tee are eerily close to the comic-accurate costume that young Billy wore in WandaVision. Sticking with outfit choices, the Agatha All Along crown echoes the silver headband Wiccan typically wears in the comics.

We’re only just at the start of unraveling the mystery, however, the placement of Locke’s name next to the words “Near Death In Westview” during the end credits has backed up another popular theory. The comic book creation of Billy Maximoff is a convoluted storyline involving Wanda creating her own magical kids and Mephisto (who we’ve finally had name-dropped in Agatha) stealing their souls. Imagine the scenario where Billy Kaplan was a real boy who died in a car accident at exactly the same time Wanda undid her Hex and said goodbye to her magic kids – allowing Billy Maximoff’s soul to transfer into Billy Kaplan’s body.

Despite some dubbing the Wiccan reveal as one of the MCU’s best, others have called it out as too obvious. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer has teased there’s more to the story, telling Entertainment Weekly that while all those wild theories make her nervous, it’s about the journey of getting there rather than the destination. We only know that Teen was (supposedly) born in the town of Eastview and something big happened to him when he was 13, all lining up with Wanda’s ‘death’ during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Whether Wanda’s all-powerful son making an MCU return is setting the stage for her own miraculous resurrection remains to be seen, but at least we can tick one theory off our Agatha All Along scorecard.