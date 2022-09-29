Abbott Elementary Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Wrong Delivery

This scene shows off Abbott Elementary’s greatest secret weapon: Janelle James. The comedienne came on as a little overbearing in the first few episodes of the series, but she has carefully crafted a principal who cares a lot for her school, but has an odd way of showing it. Her quick line delivery and witty retorts to the other character’s desires and opinions never fail to make audiences burst out laughing several times an episode.

And even though no actual Sharks appear from the ABC reality series, the pitch segment is a great allusion to one of the network’s other popular shows, something broadcast television still has the ability to do when they want to advertise their other products. Janine wins the pitch, but her success is quickly sidetracked by an invasion of rats from the charter school next door. The school doesn’t have the money to pay for the computer and the exterminator, so they obviously have to go with the latter, much to Janine’s dismay.

The computer isn’t important for its practical uses as much as for how it’s supposed to make the kids feel. Janine wants the students to know they matter, even if the money says otherwise. Ava is able to understand this plight, a big part of character development since the first season, and splurges for a water ice truck for the little tykes to enjoy. This dessert is a classic Philadelphia treat, and it makes Abbott the school of envy for others in the city for once.

The B-plot of the episode swiftly fast-tracks the potential for Gregory and Janine to start exploring their feelings for each other more throughout the season. Gregory (Tyler James Williams) has a hard time breaking up with Barbara’s daughter, someone he’s been dating since the middle of the first season, but he doesn’t have; she breaks up with him first. Janine tries to comfort Gregory over the break-up, but it’s clear she’s happy about that romantic door being cracked open for her. This mingling of school and personal life storylines for the teachers is something this show continues to handle artfully.

Abbott Elementary is able to prove yet again how the best schools are made up of caring, compassionate, and hard-working staff and students. The technology, supplies, and amenities of upper-class education look nice on the outside, but they don’t mean much if the community using them is undedicated to the cause. Abbott’s half glass full crew ends another optimistic half-hour in usual style: simultaneously making a call to action for more funding, while recognizing that teachers around the country will continue to forge through if they don’t receive it.