A Thousand Blows Cast: Meet the Characters of the Historical Boxing and Crime Gang Drama

Carr is played by Erin Doherty, who won acclaim for the role of Princess Anne in two seasons of Netflix royal drama The Crown, as the lead in 2022 BBC thriller Chloe, and in several stage roles. Doherty will soon be seen alongside A Thousand Blows‘ Stephen Graham in Netflix drama Adolescence.

Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah Moscow

Based on a real Jamaican boxer who emigrated to London in the 19th century, A Thousand Blows‘ Hezekiah Moscow comes to the East End to train as a lion tamer, but is drawn into the boxing world and into the orbit of Mary Tarr and Sugar Goodson.

He’s played by Malachi Kirby, who’s been acting since he was a teenager, with small roles in Silent Witness, EastEnders, Doctor Who and many more, but who won acclaim for playing civil rights activist Darcus Howe in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, and for leading Black Mirror episode “Men Against Fire”, playing Kunta Kinte in the 2016 Roots remake, and in 2020, for the role of Oliver in Devils, and Tony in Boiling Point (with A Thousand Blows‘ Hannah Walters and Stephen Graham). Kirby also plays the dual roles of Charlie/Spider in Prime Video’s Anansi Boys adaptation, the status of which is up in the air in the wake of serious allegations made against creator Neil Gaiman.

Stephen Graham as Henry “Sugar” Goodson

Also inspired by a real historical person, Sugar Goodson is a vicious fighter known as “The East London Gladiator”. In A Thousand Blows he’s the owner of The Blue Coat Boy pub, in which he and his younger brother Treacle take on chancers willing to pay for an opportunity to take a pop at the best.

He’s played by an actor so well-known and beloved that he really needs no introduction. Since playing Combo in Shane Meadows’ This Is England film and TV continuation, and winning international acclaim as Al Capone in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, Graham has been acknowledged as one of the UK’s finest. Seen recently in Boiling Point (along with his wife and co-producer Hannah Walters), Graham will soon appear in the Peaky Blinders movie and Netflix’s Adolescence.

James Nelson-Joyce as Edward “Treacle” Goodson

Though a fierce boxer himself, Sugar’s younger brother Treacle Goodson is also a family man, and a pragmatist. He’s played by James Nelson-Joyce, a film actor who’s also appeared in multiple TV crime dramas including Innocent, The Responder, The Gold, A Town Called Malice, Strike, and Jimmy McGovern prison drama Time, as well as playing “Spider” in BBC comedy-drama The Outlaws. He’ll soon be seen opposite Sean Bean in BBC gangster series This City Is Ours.