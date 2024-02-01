A Bloody Lucky Day Review: A Killer Thriller For the Ages

A Bloody Lucky Day deceives in all the best ways: on the surface, its protagonists seem like familiar stereotypes we’ve seen before, yet we can never anticipate what they’ll do next. As the unnerving and riveting flashbacks from Geum’s past keep resurfacing, our notion about him constantly changes. Details like why he can’t feel pain and what’s his motive for killing people permeate the show’s atmosphere with dread and trepidation, creating an inescapable feeling of being trapped. Taek embodies all these emotions — bringing us as close to immediate danger as possible — and serves as the viewer’s substitute, using common sense to outsmart a maniac to save himself.

But Geum’s mind is a labyrinth of master plans, screams, and severed body parts only he can navigate. Once you’re trapped in there, the horrors you have to endure will wash through you like a river of blood. The only way to survive is to become evil, too, at least until you must, but when you finally get out, you’re no longer the person you once were. Taek learns all this through brutal violence (no actual nails were harmed during the shooting, or so I hope) and ruthless emotional torture that eventually breaks him. And to recover, he has to face and overcome his weaknesses that he ignored throughout his entire life.

Though the series employs a few seemingly incidental plot points, make no mistake, everything is meticulously designed here. From lottery tickets to accidents to mysterious suitcases, even the tiniest details are crucially important and connect chillingly as a whole. A Bloody Lucky Day builds the element of surprise into its very fabric, using it to drive the plot always a step further when the narrative seems to have hit a dead end. In fact, dead ends is where the show thrives and delivers its biggest twists that not only catch us by surprise but reshape entire character arcs by putting the protagonists on new paths.

Yet A Bloody Lucky Day is truly at its top-shelf best — if you still aren’t convinced it’s a must-watch — when it builds on its heroes’ emotional journey. There are no bluffs here. The stakes are as real as it gets, and sometimes that means people ending up in meat grinders while their loved ones hysterically wail in tears, collapsed on the ground. Besides the edge-of-your-seat writing, apt direction, and an eerie score that brings John Carpenter’s iconic theme of Halloween to mind at times, conveying these devastating feelings and complicated characters rests on the main actors’ shoulders. The entire cast is superb, but Sung-min and Yeon-Seok are really the spectacles here, utilizing a dazzling chemistry that often recalls Jee-woon Kim’s vicious modern classic, I Saw the Devil.

The show’s first half could be a little tighter (some early episodes run longer than they should), but even that’s negligible, given how neatly everything comes together by the end. Overall, A Bloody Lucky Day offers a fresh, stirring dark tale in an oversaturated sub-genre with a slick style and astounding effort that puts it among the finest South Korean thrillers out there. And given the high standards of K-dramas, that’s no small feat.

All 10 episodes of A Bloody Lucky Day are available to stream on Paramount+ now.