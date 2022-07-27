Abbott Elementary Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Episodes, and News

ABC’s mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary has quickly become a favorite for both casual viewers and critics alike. According to Deadline, Abbott Elementary’s second episode saw the network’s highest comedy ratings among 18 to 49 year olds since the Modern Family series finale in 2020. The series was nominated for seven Emmy awards in 2022, including three for Quinta Brunson who serves as creator/writer, lead actor, and executive producer for the series.

Set in the titular Philadelphia elementary school, the series follows a group of teachers as they try their best to help their students succeed despite the school’s lack of funding and resources and the documentary film crew their chaotic new principal, Ava (Janelle James), insisted on hiring. Abbott Elementary brings awareness to an important issue, the lack of support and funding teachers deal with on a daily basis, and addresses the absurdity of the situation through comedy. Season 1 brilliantly set up the fictional yet realistic world of Abbott Elementary School with its compelling, funny, and relatable characters, so it’s no surprise that season 2 was ordered by ABC in March.

Here’s what we know about Abbott Elementary season 2 so far:

Abbott Elementary season 2 is set to premiere on Wednesday Sept. 21, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET. The series will be joining ABC’s comedy lineup with familiar series such as The Conners and The Goldbergs.