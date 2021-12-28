The Batman May Have Confirmed Major Riddler Moment from the Comics

Many mysteries surround The Batman‘s main villain. The movie not only introduces a version of the Riddler unlike any we’ve ever seen, donning a mask and armed with duct tape, but one who also has a deep connection and obsession with Bruce Wayne. What are the ties that bind these two characters together in the film? We don’t know the answer just yet, but trailers have made it clear it goes all the way back to Bruce’s parents and some long buried secret that the Riddler will dig up to destroy his opponent’s life.

But does the Riddler’s plan go even deeper than that? The newest trailer for The Batman teases a catastrophe in Gotham that could change the city forever — and drive the storytelling of director Matt Reeves’ potential sequels. This disaster is also a callback to a major Riddler moment from the comics that has gone on to shape the current, post-New 52 era version of the character.

First, check out the trailer to see what we mean:

The end of the trailer seems to confirm recent rumors that the Riddler will flood the city in The Batman, forcing the Dark Knight to wade through the waters of the overflowing Gotham River. How exactly Riddler will accomplish such a destructive act of terrorism remains a mystery but one shot in the trailer teases it has something to do with blowing up the levees that keep the river at bay.