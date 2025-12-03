Tig Notaro Might Be Our Next Big Movie Star

Notaro made the jump to genre work with the 2014 thriller Catch Hell, where she starred alongside Ryan Phillipe, who wrote and directed the film, and later appeared in Noah Hawley‘s film Lucy in the Sky. But her most significant genre material was in the world of Star Trek, where she played snarky engineer Jett Reno on Discovery, injecting some much-needed low-stakes humor into the show. So great was her performance that she’s reprising her role as Reno for the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Notaro entered Snyder’s orbit in the most unsual way. Snyder originally shot Army of the Dead with comedian Chris D’Elia. Before the film released to Netflix, sexual assault allegations against D’Elia arose, and Snyder promptly removed him from the film and replaced him with Notaro as Marianne Peters. Having no time to do full cast reshoots of the movie before its release on May 14, 2021, Snyder simply shot scenes of Notaro standing alone and delivering dialogue without her other actors, which the director then spliced together into the finished film.

Unideal as the conditions may have been, they apparently worked, as far as Notaro’s concerned. “It was so unexpected,” said Notaro of her sudden popularity. “My phone’s exploding. I’m not walking around going ‘Oh my God,’ you know, ‘check me out.’ I was so confused. So I called Zack, and I said, ‘I’m hearing it from straight men, gay men, gay women, and straight women that they think I’m hot in this movie.'”

At this point, we don’t know what Notaro and Snyder are cooking up together. Given the latter’s filmography, one would assume an action film, which seems ill-suited for Notaro… until one considers recent movie trends. The Bob Odenkirk picture Nobody, Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer trilogy, and last year’s charming June Squibb vehicle Thelma show that there’s a real market for stories about older-than-average and unexpected action stars.

Whatever the genre will be, Notaro knows how to give the people what they want. “We’re in the process of putting the script together,” she said of the project’s current status, before getting right to the point. “Picture this poster: We have the name of the film, and then it says ‘Hot Lesbian Action.’ That’s how I sold him on the Zoom.”

And with those three words, the world is about to get the greatest Zack Snyder hero of them all.