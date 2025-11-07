Zack Snyder Reminds Us of the Worst Joker for Reasons

Everyone knows that Arkham Asylum has a revolving door. Every time that Batman puts the Joker away, the Clown Prince of Crime is back on the streets just moments later. That’s true of every Joker, even the absolute worst version, which means, of course, the one played by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad and in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

So we shouldn’t be too surprised that Leto’s Joker has shown up again, this time in an Instagram post by Zack Snyder. The image sees Leto’s Joker dressed in some sort of smock or scrubs, carrying a machine gun in one hand and tossing up a peace sign with the other. How very deranged. By way of explanation, Snyder only describes the technical details of the shot: “50mm dream lens Lecia monochrome.”

One user does chime in to say “that’s my fav Joker,” but the 33,000 likes that post has received notwithstanding, that to this day appears to remain a minority opinion. Even when fans continue to bang the drum for Netflix or someone else to buy Warner Bros. and let Snyder continue telling the story, vanishingly few advocate for more time with Leto’s Joker.

Given the persistence of those demands, one might think that Snyder has posted this Joker picture in an attempt to start a new version of the #releasethesnydercut movement that was so successful before. After all, Snyder’s been sharing several images over the past few months, having recently reposted pictures of Henry Cavill as Superman and a different Leto Joker pic. With each of these, Snyder includes a caption similar to the one on the Joker machine gun image. On a surprisingly bright picture of Cavill, for example, Snyder writes, “4×5 polaroid rare color. I love this photo it is pure Superman.”