Zack Snyder Reminds Us of the Worst Joker for Reasons
Zack Snyder shared another picture of Jared Leto as the Joker picture. It seems like the citizens of Gotham, we cannot escape this Clown Prince of Crime.
Everyone knows that Arkham Asylum has a revolving door. Every time that Batman puts the Joker away, the Clown Prince of Crime is back on the streets just moments later. That’s true of every Joker, even the absolute worst version, which means, of course, the one played by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad and in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
So we shouldn’t be too surprised that Leto’s Joker has shown up again, this time in an Instagram post by Zack Snyder. The image sees Leto’s Joker dressed in some sort of smock or scrubs, carrying a machine gun in one hand and tossing up a peace sign with the other. How very deranged. By way of explanation, Snyder only describes the technical details of the shot: “50mm dream lens Lecia monochrome.”
One user does chime in to say “that’s my fav Joker,” but the 33,000 likes that post has received notwithstanding, that to this day appears to remain a minority opinion. Even when fans continue to bang the drum for Netflix or someone else to buy Warner Bros. and let Snyder continue telling the story, vanishingly few advocate for more time with Leto’s Joker.
Given the persistence of those demands, one might think that Snyder has posted this Joker picture in an attempt to start a new version of the #releasethesnydercut movement that was so successful before. After all, Snyder’s been sharing several images over the past few months, having recently reposted pictures of Henry Cavill as Superman and a different Leto Joker pic. With each of these, Snyder includes a caption similar to the one on the Joker machine gun image. On a surprisingly bright picture of Cavill, for example, Snyder writes, “4×5 polaroid rare color. I love this photo it is pure Superman.”
These seem little more than just fond remembrances on Snyder’s part, just a superheroic stroll down memory lane. And you know what? That’s totally fine.
Look, there’s no denying that Snyder’s approach to the DCU is divisive, nor that he has some very vocal supporters. It’s hard to not to immediately take a strong side whenever Snyder does anything. But as fired up as people get when arguing for or against his work, especially since Warner Bros. moved from Snyder to James Gunn, the fact is that the actual filmmakers aren’t nearly as contentious as their fans are. The two have often expressed admiration for one another (after all, they did work together on the Dawn of the Dead remake), and even poked fun at themselves together in a good-natured cameo on a recent episode of Rick & Morty.
So maybe we can just take all of Snyder’s Instagram posting for what it is: the sharing of memories. If you love the Snyderverse, then great! Have fun looking back on them! And if you hated the Snyderverse, then relax! A few Instagram posts aren’t going to get Gunn fired (well, not posts that aren’t by Gunn himself) and it’s easy to keep scrolling on.
Just don’t be surprised if we see Leto’s Joker again. If Batman can’t keep the Joker out of sight, what hope do the rest of us have?