Your Place or Mine Review: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Lack Romantic Chemistry

Early on in Aline Brosh McKenna’s romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, rebranding consultant Peter (Ashton Kutcher) hits the nail on the head about this particular genre of movie: His work is “to teach you to tell a story to other people about you that is better than the story that you tell yourself. Because the stories that we tell ourselves are very limiting.” Rom-coms contain all manner of characters stuck in narratives of their own making: A man who can’t be friends with women (When Harry Met Sally), “always a bridesmaid, never a bride” (27 Dresses), and so forth. But the problem with setting up a movie that initially posits that two former lovers would make better long-distance best friends is… if the leads are never in the same room, it’s difficult to really sell their love.

Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Kutcher’s Peter would stun Harry, because they’ve managed to become best friends for the past 20 years—to the point where their initial one-night stand is a distant laughable memory. (Or is it…) So when Debbie gets the opportunity to spend a week in New York City for a very sensible career program, but her childcare for 13-year-old son Jack (Wesley Kimmel) falls through, Peter selflessly offers to come cross-country and play surrogate dad for a week. Despite the generosity, it’s somewhat hollow; he’s between consulting projects and makes boatloads of money, so it’s actually no real strain—aside from him smarting over yet another breakup at the six-month mark, from yet another smart young Millennial woman who can tell this charming Gen-Xer is wasting her time.

What follows is a tech-centric riff on the 2006 Christmas classic, The Holiday, in which these two seeming opposites get to play at what might be missing in their lives: sleek Brooklyn cool for Debbie, who stumbles into the chance to tap into her real dreams of becoming a book editor by way of a hunky publisher (Jesse Williams); and for Peter it’s cozy Los Angeles and a sense of home, the one thing he can’t buy. Along with these parallel paths of self-discovery is supposedly a story about two cautious people realizing they’ve been in love for decades. But the romantic spark never quite strikes despite them having excellent chemistry as best friends who tell each other everything, only to realize they’ve been keeping plenty from each other.

This is McKenna’s directorial feature debut, although you already know her work as the brilliant screenwriter behind some of your favorite movies, including 27 Dresses and The Devil Wears Prada. She also co-created Crazy Ex-Girlfriend with Rachel Bloom, who pops in for one of the movie’s many delightful cameos. Watching McKenna get to fully bring her own script to life is wonderful, especially as Your Place or Mine utilizes zippy split-screens and perspective shifts to keen effect. But despite considerable emotional setup, there are no real stakes or conflicts. And in spite of some convivial dynamics at play among various pairs who are not Debbie and Peter, the love story feels as much a foregone conclusion as a poker game where you already know who’s taking home the pot.